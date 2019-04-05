Authorities are seeking two unidentified suspects involved in a dollar store robbery in Albany on Thursday that sent one woman to the hospital.
"This is concerning for a small community. We are doing everything in our power to solve this case," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Ard said in a news release that the Sheriff's Office is assisting Albany Police in investigating the robbery reported at the Family Dollar on the 29,000 block of La. 43 at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Authorities said two men wearing gloves and bandannas over their faces pulled up to the store. One of the suspects approached a female employee at the front door and beat her, causing injuries that would require her to be transported to a local hospital, the release says.
The suspects then entered the store and hit another female employee inside before grabbing cash and some merchandise and fleeing the scene, authorities said. That woman was checked at the scene and released without hospitalization.
Ard said it remains unclear whether the suspects were armed.
Surveillance video captured a glimpse of the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP. There will be a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects.