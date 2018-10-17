Sept. 26
Weber, Jorey: 28, 6151 Pratt Drive, New Orleans, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Ruffin, Corey: 41, 1681 Winnfield Road, Port Allen, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Davenport, Deangelo: 33, 609 Seneca Trail, Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Anderson, Kevin: 34, 809 Dunson Glenn Drive, Apt. C, Houston, Texas, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Catalano, Stacy: 33, 40515 Macedonia, Hammond, accessory/ second-degree murder.
Notariano, Sierra: 21, 31660 Crane Road, Albany, illegal possession of stolen things.
Melancon, Storm: 25, 42284 Bayou Narcisse, Lot 12, Gonzales, drug court sanction.
Fresina, Tyler Joseph: 27, 1050 Baytree, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, two counts safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, speeding.
Lipscomb, Cynthia: 38, 14662 Hood Road, Denham Springs, false certificates, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, stop signs and yield signs.
Thibodeaux, Brad: 41, 1306 Jagneaulville, Church Point, stalking, two counts cyberstalking.
Braud, Travis James: 40, 38225 La. 621, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things.
Moore, Janice: 51, 25474 Sycamore Drive, Springfield, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, obstruction of justice.
Dantzler, Daishawn J.: 30, 25585 Pardue Road, Springfield, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, parole.
Garner, Latonia: 25, 44009, Arbordale St., Hammond, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Brown, Timothy: 53, 18888 Taylor Road, Livingston, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 27
Degenhardt, Joanie Arceneaux: 42, 32197 Bill Threeton Road, Springfield, proper equipment required on vehicles, 13 counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, 13 counts distribution, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, nine counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Degenhardt, Tyler Dwayne: 26, 30017 Village Lane, Albany, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Szymanski, Andrew Blake: 29, 17503 Suma Hill Road, Livingston, theft, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Hebert, Jeffery: 49, 30278 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, residential contractor fraud, contractors/misapplication of payments prohibited.
White, Marcus: 17, 23697 Windy Ridge, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault.
Ducote, Kade: 21, 21563 St. Marie St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Woodworth, Richard Sanchez: 35, 24641 Setton Road, Livingston, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Hodges, Donald Ray: 31, 13128 Deer St., Maurepas, criminal trespass.
Montgomery, Mose: 32, 5912 Lexington Ave., Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration
Guillory, Cardell: 47, 1215 Guillory Road, Church Point, Department of Corrections incarceration
Rodrigue, Mitchell: 56, 105 Austin Lane, Houma, Department of Corrections incarceration
Julien, Romel: 33, 306 W. 7th St., Donaldsonville, Department of Corrections incarceration
Crouch, Chase:29, 590 Roach Road, Haughton, Department of Corrections incarceration
Picolo, Mario: 31, 2512 Volpe Drive, Chalmette, Department of Corrections incarceration
Hudson, Jason: 41, 3031 Henry St., Merryville, Department of Corrections incarceration
Woodworth, Wendy: 38, 24641 Setton Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Smolek, Jason: 19, 31574 Norred Road, Holden, three counts first-degree rape.
Babin, John A.: 38, 3136 Carol Jack Road, Baton Rouge, violation of protective orders.
Stewart, Tino: 25, 303 Plymouth St., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen firearm, two counts possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, theft of a firearm, two counts traffic bench warrant, two counts driver must be licensed, two counts vehicle license required, failure to appear, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, two counts no driver license's, speeding, switched plate.
Neucere, Austin: 20, 34755 Lotts Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery.
Thompson, Landon: 18, 30501 Walker South, Walker, simple battery.
Shields, Courtney Leigh: 29, 20530 Carpenter Road, Springfield, fugitive.
Noyola, Fransico: 65, 23490 Williams Lane, Springfield, court remand.
May, Michael: 29, 13464 Hammack Road, Lot Y, probation.
Roddy, Bud Madrid: 44, 20920 Walker South Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, first-degree rape.
Young, Robert Allen: 34, 35242 Weiss Road, Walker, court remand.
Simeon, Jonathan: 28, 17144 Drakeford Mcmorris, Livingston, parole.
Sept. 28
Thornton, Everette James: 37, 36133 La. 1036, Holden, fugitive.
Rheams, Tammara: 27, 30600 La. 16, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, theft.
King, Brian: 34, 2665 Larkspur Ave., Baton Rouge, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Jones, Kacey E.: 40, 22160 Bill Mclin Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lehmann, Wesley: 24, 19425 Shelton Road, Hammond, two counts theft, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Thompson, Katie R.: 28, 72664 La. 1054, Kentwood, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, two counts theft.
Oxley, Tommy: 42, 17797 Airline Highway, Gonzales, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, distribution to persons under age 18, fugitive.
Cash, Michael E.: 52, 17551 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
Shirey, Todd D.: 37, 16820 Kinchen Road, Livingston, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, resisting an officer.
Harrell, Richard Kevin: 34, 27225 Glasscock St., Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Warren, Madalyn: 29, 24106 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, expired motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear, driver must be licensed, security required, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Wascom, David Lionel: 52, 23405 Red Oak Road, Livingston, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass.
Kent, Daryl M.: 27, 34244 La. 24, Boug, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Varnell, Shelly: 37, 163 Curvy Creek Drive, Calhoun, theft of a firearm, theft.
Brister, Jacob: 37, 2525 Riverview, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Sept. 29
Colley, Karen S.: 50, 12020 Florida Blvd. 15, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation.
Dabadie, Corey Wade: 27, 8577 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Varnado, Victoria M.: 20, 7775 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mckinney, Dacoda: 19, 2673 Chippewa St., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, proper equipment required on vehicles, driver must be licensed.
Richard, Anthony Dewayne: 40, 11423 Sullivan Road, Central, fugitive.
Landry, Donovan: 18, 13941 Carolyn Road, Denham Springs, theft of a firearm.
Vicory, Bobby: 17, 35328 Fletcher Hill Drive, Denham Springs, theft of a firearm.
Holland, Nathan: 39, 30090 Meyer St., Apt. 14, Walker, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Dungan, David: 43, 13611 Burgess Ave., Walker, security required, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mizell, James: 38, 27300 Hopkins Road, Holden, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Mccool, Matthew James: 34, 32305 Mary Ann Way, Denham Springs, simple burglary, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Sept. 30
Romero, Deah: 35, 33827 Perkins Crossing, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Haley, Larry W.: 38, 15938 Port Hudson Road, Pride, battery of a dating partner, simple robbery, intimidating, impeding or injuring witnesses/officers.
Weaver, Tiffany L.: 29, 9414 Hidden Trail Drive, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Deer, Jeffery: 36, 20244 Perriloux Road, Livingston, cyberstalking, theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear.
Rachal, Daniel Paul: 29, 24102 Larry Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.
Corretjer, Amber: 28, 18150 River Bend Road, Maurepas, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Soileau, Cody: 30, 18150 Riverbend, Maurepas, proper equipment required on vehicles, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, failure to appear, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Holtz, William Parker: 28, 24714 Setten Road, Livingston, driving on roadway lane for traffic, no driver license, trailer and towed vehicles.
Ball, Christopher: 48, 17039 Lonnie Road, Prairieville, failure to register, fee not paid.
Rowland, Joanna: 36, 13510 Hammock Road, Denham Springs, theft, two counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Brouillette, Clifton: 47, 5991 La. 29, Cottonport, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, tail lamps, signal lamps and signal devices, three counts fugitive.
Oct. 1
Kelly, Michael: 36, 4259 Stonewood Drive, Addis, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin under 2 grams, fugitive.
Sahr, David: 25, homeless, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Jones, Earl D.: 40, 30870 Lilac St., Denham Springs, theft, resisting an officer, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property.
Hill, Johnny: 47, 16521 Gunboat Landing, Maurepas, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
Robinett, Andrew: 28, 784 Aster St., Baton Rouge, theft, theft of a motor vehicle.
Green, Wanitha: 36, 4747 Hammond St., Baton Rouge, controlled dangerous substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge.
Courtney, Kayla: 28, 31990 Courtney Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Alford, Lacey: 26, 34477 Walker South Road, Walker, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
Allen, Kenneth Ray: 45, 12470 Cameron Lane, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Martin, Jerrad: 28, 38526 Salem Cemetary Road, Walker, battery of a dating partner.
Capello, Caroline: 19, 8038 Wolf Creek Place, Denham Springs, two counts possession of marijuana, no driver's license, driving on roadway lane for traffic, speeding, tail lamps.
Norman, James: 37, 1110 Boardwalk Drive, Baton Rouge, theft of a firearm.
Mcdonald, Jesse James: 27, 17267 Milton Road, French Settlement, armed robbery, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Gentile, Travis: 33, 40137 Autumn Breeze, Prairieville, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Pailette, Megan: 26, 13015 Rough Lane, Walker, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mclin, Trenton: 21, 26645 James Vaugh Road, Holden, fugitive.
Rogers, Timothy Dwight: 35, 18174 La. 417, Batchelor, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Walker, Everette: 20, 13179 Burgess Ave., Walker, no driver's license, driving while intoxicated, underage driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, unauthorized use of a movable.
Francois, Ronnie: 50, 27198 Red Oak Road, Livingston, Department of Corrections incarceration
Mccutcheon, Brandon: 23, 420 Carrie St., Apt 8, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, appearing in an intoxicated condition, simple assault.
Dubois, Troy Eugene: 36, 32662 Wonderland Road, Denham Springs, theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Oct. 2
Whitehead, David: 37, 17928 Florida Blvd., Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Barragan, Robert John: 32, 7450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, attempt/simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Whitehead, Starla: 47, 29403 White Road, Livingston, drug court sanction.
Olney, Arielle: 36, 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales, drug court sanction.
Lee, Jessica: 31, 8674 Cheyenne Ave., Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
Scallan, Jimmie P.: 33, 17048 Lonnie Road, Prairieville, drug court sanction.
Sappington, Brett: 34, 15909 Catfish Landing Road, Maurepas, drug court sanction.
Bergin, Bryan Matthew: 26, 16153 Ruth Drive, Walker, drug court sanction.
Padilla, Jose: 29, 1248 Azalea Park Drive, Baton Rouge, switched plate, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration, security required, hit-and-run driving, possession of marijuana.
Pruyn, Stephen: 37, 27952 Red Oak Road, Livingston, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, three counts turning movements and required signals, four counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, synthetic cannabinoids.
Guy, Tracy D.: 52, 18599 La. 16, French Settlement, fugitive.
Lockwood, Ashley Miller: 33, 30904 Dogwood Drive, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Berthelot, Greg Joseph: 41, 31963 Tetanna Drive, Springfield, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, domestic abuse battery.
Oct. 3
Cornell, James W.: 51, 13776 Sycamore St., Walker, two counts simple battery, disturbing the peace.
Herring, Alexander Sean: 29, 19596 La. 42, Livingston, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, texting while driving.
Spain, Michael D.: 32, 30829 Palm St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mocsary, Christina: 23, 30545 Old Baton Rouge, Hammond, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Cupit, Destany: 23, 30914 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Rogers, Selina: 39, 28829 Elbert Stewart Road, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple battery, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
King, John Donald: 26, 26632 Evelyn Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
Parker, Johnnie P.: 28, 11365 Dubois Road, Denham Springs, fugitive, failure to register first conviction.