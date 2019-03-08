LIVINGSTON — The Live Oak High School cheerleaders have won their third national championship in four years, and the school board recognized them for their latest achievement Thursday night.
Livingston Parish School Board Member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson gave certificates to each girl on the squad and commended their accomplishments.
"I watched most of y'all grow up, and I'm so proud of y'all ... your hard work, your commitment to excellence," Dickerson said.
The Watson high school's cheerleaders were awarded three top prizes, including the Medium Varsity Division I National Championship at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida, last month.
They also won top awards in 2016 and 2018.
"Ladies, you all started this four years ago ... You've set a precedent and a tradition at Live Oak High," said Joe Murphy, assistant superintendent.
Live Oak High Principal Beth Jones said the cheerleaders are some of the hardest working athletes at the school. They practice over the summer and long hours during the school year, while also participating in service activities on campus, she said.
"They're a true representation of what Live Oak High School tries to have their students represent," Jones said.