DENHAM SPRINGS — In the event of emergencies that could possibly endanger the lives and property of the city’s residents, the Community Emergency Response Team is trained in a variety of relief disciplines and stands ready to assist if called upon to do so.
The CERT team, formed in the aftermath of the flood of August 2016, counts more than 100 volunteers who are dedicated to assisting others in a time of special need.
“A prepared community is a strong community,” said Travis Tharp, the official volunteer liaison officer for Denham Springs.
In that capacity, Tharp is charged with directing the activities of the CERT team. He is responsible for recruiting, training and calling into service the CERT team members.
The CERT teams work closely with DSAlert, the city’s emergency alert system headed by Jason Populus. In the event of a disaster declaration, DSAlert can quickly contact residents and instruct them on what course to follow.
“We greatly appreciate Travis and what he means to the citizens of our city and the area," said said Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry. "He serves as an important member of the city’s team that is prepared to go into action should the need arise in an emergency. The CERT team gives our residents a group of trained emergency responders who are capable of bringing a variety of skills to our citizens when special events threaten the community.”
Landry said after the 2016 flood the Federal Emergency Management Agency invited the city to send a large group of community leaders and volunteers to the agency’s Emergency Management Institute in Maryland.
“We learned during that extensive training that it was important to have trained volunteers who would be able to step in during an emergency and augment the police, firemen, first responders and others. When we returned from the institute, we decided to start the CERT team,” Landry said.
Tharp, the financial director for the First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs, said in the event of a threat to the community such as a hurricane or major flood, many agencies, starting with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, are ready to begin rescue and recovery efforts. The work done by those agencies can be greatly enhanced by the volunteers who are on the CERT team.
“There are always some good people who want to help others in an emergency, especially church groups. After the flood, it was these groups who stepped up to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts. When we began to recruit members for the CERT team, we had no trouble finding volunteers who were willing to step up to the challenge,” Tharp said.
He said members of the team are not only eager to assist in their own community, but they are willing to reach out to others in need. Tharp recently returned with a team of volunteers from southwest Louisiana, an area devastated by Hurricane Laura.
“Once we learned that a number of people had died because of carbon monoxide poisoning from home generators we were tasked with going from door to door and showing people how to properly use generators," he said. "We also stressed the importance of having a carbon monoxide monitor. We know how important outside volunteers were during our recovery from the flood so we were happy to assist others in their time of need."
The CERT team stands ready to help in situations not necessarily connected to a natural disaster. For example, when Denham Springs was given 5,000 masks for residents to use as part of health measures associated with the coronavirus, Tharp quickly assembled a team of 18 volunteers who gave out the masks at a public drive-thru.
“In other communities, police and firemen had to distribute the masks, but we had the CERT team. So by using these volunteers, we could free up the firemen and policemen to do their regular duties,” Landry said.
He added that in the event of a disaster, the trained CERT members can also assist by relieving full-time law enforcement and professional emergency personnel.
The CERT teams have also assisted seniors by filling sand bags. Recently, as Hurricane Sally posed a threat to this area, the CERT team was asked by the Livingston Parish GOHSEP Office to set up and operate a shelter of last resort if needed.
The CERT team has also created a quarantine facility complete with a bunkroom and shower trailer for the city for essential employees to use.
“Emergency Manager Jason Populus had the foresight to see the potential need for such a facility. He imagined a fire crew responding to an incident where they would come into contact with someone with COVID-19 symptoms," Tharp said. "These responding firemen could not return to the fire station and risk infecting the entire department until a test cleared them of infection. This is just another example of what the CERT team can accomplish."
Tharp said CERT members come from throughout Livingston Parish.
“We learned that the best way to get the job done is to get citizen volunteers from throughout the parish. By having members of the team from outside the community we expand our force and have people knowledgeable about where the most important needs are when an emergency strikes," he said.
While the coronavirus threat has impaired the training, Tharp said he normally leads about three training sessions a year and welcomes volunteers aged 16 and older.
“We don’t have an age cap because there is something for everyone to do. For example, we have some clerical work to accomplish and older citizens could be used in that capacity. We welcome all who think that can be of assistance,” he said.
CERT team members complete 16 hours of classroom and hands-on training. including disaster preparedness; fire safety and utility controls; emergency medicine; light search and rescue; disaster psychology; and terrorism. Members also learn CERT organization/team organization and the National Incident Management System. Among other things, that system serves as a guide on how to follow the proper chain of command in the event of an emergency.
CERT members are given shirts and identification credentials, along with a pack that includes many essential items that can be used in emergency situations.
“CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing the professionals to surge their capacity during the emergency, which in turn allows them to focus on more complex tasks," Tharp said. "CERT teams work in conjunction with state and local emergency responders such as the office of homeland security, fire and police agencies, as well as nongovernmental organizations."
Tharp said that CERT has a slogan, “The first 72 is on you,” which is used by FEMA to convey that government assistance is slow to mobilize and that every resident should have a disaster plan and not depend on outside assistance for the first three days.
“This is good advice, but our CERT teams believe that by their training and equipping citizens with the knowledge and tools they need to respond during a disaster, lives will be saved. Our members are trained to respond to the needs of their family first, then help their neighbors and lastly assist their community if activated by a sponsoring agency,” he said.
Landry said that CERT serves the city in another way by documenting the manpower and equipment used in a disaster.
“FEMA will generally pay 75% of the damages in a disaster and the local community pays a 25% match. If you can document how much money was contributed through volunteer labor and expenses, that can count against the match and save the city recovery money,” Landry said.
Those interested in learning more about CERT can contact the group through Facebook or other online sources.