LIVINGSTON — The Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System was buzzing with multiple activities that entertained scores of patrons on Saturday at the sixth annual Library Book Fest.
Rainy conditions from an unexpected tropical system that swept through the area the previous night and early morning forced all festival activities inside the Main Branch, a departure from previous, similar events when the festival venues were spread out on the library grounds. Despite the weather, hundreds of visitors made their way to the library to celebrate what has become a special day for the library administrators and staff.
Giovanni Tairov, executive director of the Livingston Parish Library System, said he had expected about 1,600 in attendance for the festival based on crowds from previous years, but the weather had probably lessened those numbers.
“Despite the weather, we have a great crowd in the library, and it appears that everyone is enjoying the event and having a good time,” he said. “Our staff made adjustments, and we managed to conduct all of our planned activities inside the library building.
“Today is a celebration of what the library means to the people of Livingston Parish. This is our opportunity to show all the many things we have to offer through our library,” Tairov said.
Behind Tairov, who was greeting visitors at the library’s main entrance, Elvis Presley tribute artist Jayson Alfano, of Independence, was entertaining a room of music fans in the facility’s meeting room. Down the main hall, an Author’s Row had been established where 30 published writers sat at tables, discussing some of their books with visitors.
Under the portico at the building’s entrance, volunteers passed out free jambalaya and beverages donated by Raising Cane’s. Spread throughout the building were other stations where entertainment and education were the order of the day.
“For the past six years, with the exception of 2016 when we experienced the flood, we have held our Library Book Fest,” said Jeremy Travis, public relations director for the library system. “Today is the day when we send out a very special welcome to our many patrons. This is our opportunity to celebrate literacy in Livingston Parish and to once again show the public all that we have to offer.
“While we still place a major emphasis on the importance of reading and we maintain a great collection of reading and research materials, we want to show the public that the modern library is about more than just reading.”
Travis ticked off the activities that were available for the Book Fest. Among the 30 authors who were on hand to meet the public was Stanley Nelson, editor of the Concordia Sentinel, an award-winning newspaper in North Louisiana. Nelson’s investigative reporting uncovered eight murders related to the civil rights movement in North Louisiana and Mississippi. His findings were the basis for a trilogy written by Greg Iles, whose books made it onto bestseller lists.
He explained that another section of the library housed Community Row, where representatives of various agencies serving the community were available for consultation.
“We view today’s event as an opportunity to bond with the community, so we welcomed the chance to involve agencies that assist our citizens to be part of the festival,” Travis said.
For teen visitors, games were available in an area set aside in one corner of the library.
Jennifer Oglesby, who directs technical programs for the library system, was busy introducing patrons to the strange world of virtual reality and the magic of three-dimensional printing. A steady crowd maintained a watchful vigil around the 3-D printer, noting the progress as a plastic Halloween creature was being created by the machine.
For the youngsters, library staff members offered free balloon art, face painting and storytelling sessions. Many children came to the festival decked out in costumes that fit in with a Halloween mood throughout the library.
Directing the many activities that kept the crowd buzzing was Marcie Nelson, the new youth director for the Livingston libraries who coordinated the day’s festivities.
Nelson, who joined the library staff on Aug. 5, said she began planning the day’s events on her first day on the job. She came to the Livingston Parish Library System from Jackson Parish.
“When I started planning the Book Fest, I saw it as a way to promote literacy in the parish and to give our patrons an opportunity to reconnect with the library,” she said. “This was our chance to show the community what we have to offer and to let them see the many activities that we have going. The library has so much to offer for everyone.
“I’m excited about being director of youth activities because I appreciate the interest that young people still show in the library,” she said. “We are located close to the Doyle schools, and we have a large number of young people who come here to study and do their homework. Teens are very interested in such things as virtual reality and 3-D printing and that attracts them here. The library offers a safe environment for young people, and it’s a great place for them to spend some time,” Nelson said.