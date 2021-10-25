A reception for artists showing their creations at the Animals in Art exhibit, a sidewalk art demonstration and sale, and a special opportunity for the adoption of dogs from the Denham Springs Animal Control Center attracted a steady stream of visitors to the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Gallery on Hummel Street in Denham Springs on Saturday.
The special events at the gallery were part of a the Customer Appreciation Day held in the nearby Antique Village and Historic Downtown Denham Springs.
The Animals in Art exhibit has been hanging at the gallery for the past month, but in a change from usual procedures, the reception for the artists was held near the end of the exhibit instead of the usual reception that marks the opening of a new show. Animals in Art, which features many paintings and photographs of animals, highlighted the creativity of 10 area artists. The exhibit will remain on display until Saturday, Oct. 30, when a new exhibit will open for visitation.
Outside the gallery, artists pitched their tents and offered their works for sale. Among this group was Jensen Henderson, who hung a sign on her tent reading, “Oh Where Are my Paintbrushes?” She quickly explained that the sign describes her manner of creating strikingly colorful pictures. Her paintings are created by placing various colorful blobs of paint on a canvas that she then spins on a plate designed for cake decorating.
“I never know exactly how one of my paintings will turn out...I just spin the canvas around and watch how the colors will eventually spread out. One thing is for sure, no two of my paintings will ever be the same. There is no way to predict how the picture will turn out. I have enjoyed art and painting since I was a child but only lately discovered what I term "pour painting." You just pour paint on a canvas, spin the canvas and let the painting form itself,” she explained. When she is satisfied with the results of her spins, she sometimes embellishes the paintings with small bits of glass, rocks or other items. She blow dries her art once she is satisfied with the results.
Henderson pointed to one of her paintings and explained with a laugh, “You see the chicken feet on this painting? I created a gallery in a building in our backyard and didn’t yet have a door to my gallery. One of my dad’s chickens walked across one of my paintings while it was still wet and left her tracks. She then laid an egg in one corner of the painting. I certainly didn’t plan that but it sure added something interesting to this painting,” she said.
Henderson, employed as an office worker, said that she has started showing her paintings and has begun to sell some of her creations. “I would love to become a professional artist, but I know that it will take time and patience to achieve that goal. I appreciate the Arts Council and the local gallery. As a child I took classes here, and I learned to appreciate art through my association with the Arts Council,” she said.
Inside the gallery, veteran art educator Kerry Curtin, whose large painting of a barnyard rooster graces the main wall in the gallery’s entrance hall, explained that he painted the picture for his daughter but decided to put it on display at the Animal in Art exhibit. The painting was on sale, and Curtin said that his daughter admonished him, “if you sell that painting, you will have to paint another one for me.”
Curtin, whose works are frequently shown at the gallery and who teaches classes in the local school system and at the gallery, said that once he conceives of a painting, the process of completing the work goes by relatively fast. He said that he starts off by covering a canvas with a basic color and then sketches what he wants to paint. He said that the large painting took about five hours to complete.
In the gallery parking lot, Janay Porter and Hannah Baudy were eager to assist those interested in adopting a dog from the animal control center. Porter said that the eight dogs ready for adoption were all between one and three years old and had been given all appropriate inoculations as well as being either spayed or neutered. The dogs ready for adoption were strays that had been picked up by shelter personnel over the past several months.
“These are all good, sweet dogs who get along with other dogs. They will all make great pets and they would really love to have a permanent home,” Porter said.
Porter and Baudy, both employees of the animal control center, said they get attached to the animals they tend. “We get to know these dogs and we get to really like them. We really hope that all of them can find a good home. ... They deserve it,” Baudy said.
Artists who were honored at the reception for their participation in the show were Jenny Bauer, Pat Delk, Cherie Ducote-Breaux Mary Felder, Liz Harman, Mary Harris, Amber Hilbun, KC Kuhnert, Jackie Wilson and Curtin.
From Nov. 10 through Dec. 29 the Arts Council will hold its Holiday Marketplace exhibition. Art enthusiasts are invited to shop for works of art from Livingston Parish’s artists. Available will be works in various mediums that might make appropriate holiday gifts, according to Charlotte Reynolds, manager of the gallery. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, a reception will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. for the artists whose works will be on display.