A woman fled a speed stop along Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday morning and led officers on a 120 m.p.h. chase that ended with her arrest in Central, according to Walker Police.
Walker Police Capt. John Sharp said officers were using a radar to catch speeding drivers along I-12 on Tuesday morning and moved to stop a woman driving a silver Infinity at about 90 m.p.h.
Sharp said two officers on motorcycles successfully pulled the woman over, but the driver fled after either the officer or the passenger, a minor, opened the door.
Sharp said the woman fled from Walker to Satsuma, where she exited the interstate before turning around and heading westbound on I-12.
Sharp said the officers were about to call off the chase as they approached the border of East Baton Rouge Parish, but the woman swerved and "tried to hit my motorcycle guys."
"That kind of increased the stakes," Sharp said.
Sharp said Walker Police had already contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff, Baton Rouge Police and Louisiana State Police.
Officers chased her at speeds up to 120 m.p.h. to Central, he said.
Sharp said they lost sight of the vehicle for a time, but officers found the vehicle and the two people close by.
Sharp said it is still unclear why the woman fled. The car was not reported stolen, he said.
He said she will be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish and extradited back to Livingston Parish where she will face charges of attempted murder of a police officer.
Sharp said he did not have the names of the driver and passenger at this time. The age of the passenger was not known but Sharp said it was a juvenile.
