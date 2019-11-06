New art council exhibit showcases work by current, former area residents
"Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish" will be on exhibit through Jan. 25 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
This exhibit showcases current and former resident artists' creations through acrylic; fiber art; mixed media; oil; pen and ink; pencil sketch; photography; prismacolor; abstract, metal and wood sculpture; watercolor and wood working. The artwork will be featured in the anticipated arrival of the book, “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish."
An opening reception will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the gallery at 133 Hummell Street, Denham Springs.
Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. Bring the family and your camera to take pictures with special character guests from local productions of “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Little Women production
The Spotlight Theater Players presents Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" on Nov. 14-16 at Old South Jamboree. Tickets are available at www.stpds.com.
Save the date
Nov. 29: Lighting of Old City Hall in Denham Springs
Dec. 5: Holiday Chef's Evening
Dec. 7: Walker Christmas parade and Santa in the Park