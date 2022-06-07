Resilient is the word that comes to mind when talking with former Live Oak baseball player Preston Faulkner, now an all-Southland Conference first baseman at Southeastern Louisiana.
As his team’s leading hitter, it's a mindset that Faulkner has helped instill in his teammates during a season that had its ups and downs. For the Lions, it's also an approach that brought them back from the brink of elimination in the SLC tournament to the program’s seventh NCAA tournament appearance.
This year’s conference tournament was a two-part process, and the Lions lost the first game of each step, making their journey as difficult as it could be. Yet, faced with the end of their season, they responded by winning six games to capture the title.
“Our backs have been against the wall the whole season, but we know what we’re capable of,” Faulkner said before SLU’s NCAA regional appearance at Auburn, Alabama, last week. “We just stay confident and stay positive.”
SLU had its back against the wall in late April, when it was swept in a three-game series at McNeese and fell into sixth place in the conference standings. The Lions then won seven of their final nine conference games to earn the second seed in the conference tournament — an important distinction since it allowed them to host one of the two four-team mini-regionals that opened the tourney.
“Coach (Matt) Riser made sure we knew we were a good team,” Faulkner said. “I also pitched in and told them we were good enough to do this.”
Faulkner did his part at the plate. In eight SLC tournament games, he collected 18 hits, batted .545, drove in 15 runs and scored 15 runs.
It was a transition from the regular season, when Faulkner had 73 hits while batting .343, numbers that led the Lions. He also had team-high totals in RBIs (70), doubles (18), home runs (17) and slugging percentage (.685).
The home run and RBI totals led the conference, and Faulkner rated among the top five in six other categories, as well. It was no surprise that Faulkner was named All-Conference, but helping SLU earn its first NCAA bid since 2017 has been the most satisfying.
“It feels awesome,” Faulkner said. “In five years, we’ve never made the postseason and here we are in the last one. I’m just soaking it all in.”
Faulkner’s family and friends have also been soaking it in as nearly two dozen of them made the trip to the Auburn regional.
“I’ve had unbelievable support,” Faulkner said. “When we got tickets (for the regional), most of the guys needed three or four but I had 21 people traveling to support me. It's been amazing, and I couldn’t do it without them.”
Amazing support for an amazing season sounds just right.