A Livingston Parish school bus driver resigned Tuesday after leaving an elementary student on board while she visited a school office.
Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement Wednesday that the driver, whom the district did not identify, knowingly left the child on the bus Tuesday.
The student was supposed to be dropped off at French Settlement Elementary but was inadvertently transported across the street to French Settlement High School, according to the district.
"The student alerted the driver while the driver was in the high school parking lot, however, rather than immediately transport the student back across the street, the driver opted to leave the child unattended to make a report to the office," Murphy said in his statement.
Leaving a child unattended on a school bus is a violation of district policy.
The driver self reported the incident and submitted a resignation once the district began investigating the matter. A substitute driver has been placed on the route, according to the district.