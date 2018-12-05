HAMMOND — North Oaks Sports Medicine certified athletic trainers have joined North Oaks Physician Group orthopedic surgeons to select John Ross Donnes, Mia Kugler, Meghan Landry and Waylon Mabry as the 2018 Student-Athletes of the Fall Season in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.
Principals, coaches and athletic directors from high schools in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes nominate student-athletes. Candidates must have a 3.0 GPA or higher; excel in athletic competition; participate in school and community organizations; and have earned the respect of coaches, teammates, officials, teachers and their peers. In May, the North Oaks Sports Medicine team will choose a Student-Athlete of the Year from all season honorees.
Nomination forms are available at northoaks.org/athlete or can be requested by calling North Oaks Sports Medicine at (985) 230-5248.
Female and male students were chosen from both parishes, representing the months of August through October.
Mia Kugler
Kugler is a junior honor student with a 3.9 GPA at Ponchatoula High School. She has played volleyball for the Lady Wave for three years. Excelling as an outside hitter and defensive specialist, she earned a spot on the Newman All-Tournament Team and earned Second Team All-District honors this season.
Recent stats include nine aces, 11 kills and 20 digs versus Salmen High School; 10 kills and 12 digs versus Lakeshore High School; 10 kills and 22 digs versus Hammond High Magnet School; and 11 kills and 20 digs against Northshore High School.
“Mia is an exceptional young lady and leader both on and off the court,” said Lauren Long, Ponchatoula High volleyball coach. “Through her words and actions, she encourages her teammates and has helped organize community service activities for our team to benefit breast cancer awareness, multiple sclerosis and Special Olympics Louisiana. She is an asset to our team, school and community.”
Kugler is involved in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Key Club; National Honor Society; and Holy Ghost Church Peer Ministry.
John Ross Donnes
St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School senior honor student Donnes maintains a 4.0 GPA.
As an Academic All-State runner on the Falcons cross-country team all four years of high school, he has gained a reputation as a top finisher.
“John Ross is one of our senior team captains and shows great respect for his peers, coaches and competitors. He is very well-liked by his teammates and a great mentor for our younger athletes,” said Miguel Becerra, Falcons cross country/ track and field coach. “He also is a great asset to our coaching staff. We host many cross-country meets on our campus. John Ross can be counted upon to lead the team in helping out at these meets, including setup and cleanup.”
A school ambassador and Light Team member, Donnes also belongs to the National Honor Society and Student Council.
Meghan Landry
Landry is a senior honor student at Albany High School. As a senior leader on the Hornets cheerleading squad, she devotes many hours to cheer and is always willing to mentor younger cheerleaders, Albany High School Head Cheerleading Coach Ashley Whiddon said.
Landry has a 3.7 GPA and belongs to the Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes of which she is president.
“Meghan is always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who may need it,” Whiddon said. “She puts her teammates and classmates first and approaches every situation with a positive attitude.”
Landry is participating in Southeastern Louisiana University’s Dual Enrollment Program to earn high school and college credit simultaneously.
Waylon Mabry
Mabry is a senior honor student with a 4.3 GPA at Springfield High School and belongs to the Beta Club, STEM Club and Spanish Club, of which he serves as vice president.
As a cornerback and outside linebacker for Springfield High School’s Bulldogs football team, football coach Ryan Serpas said Mabry racked up 40 tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks and three tackles for a loss this season.
In the summer, Mabry attended the American Legion’s Louisiana Boys State leadership program at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.