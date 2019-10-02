The suspect in the murder of a missing Tangipahoa Parish man was arrested after he was located in Mississippi on Wednesday, authorities said.
U.S. Marshals found Michael Ray "Mitchell" Moore, 41, of Independence, in Jackson, Mississippi, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
He was wanted in the death of Cedric Baldwin, 38, who was reported missing Sept. 21. Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies located Baldwin's body and a burned out vehicle the day after he was reported missing.
Moore's son, Jermichael Grayer, 19, has also been arrested in relation to Baldwin's death. He faces counts of obstruction of justice and principal to second-degree murder.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said Grayer told its investigators that he was present when Moore shot Baldwin. He told them he and his father disposed of Baldwin's body in St. Helena Parish, then traveled to Livingston Parish to set Baldwin's vehicle on fire, the Sheriff's Office said.
Moore will be booked on a count of second-degree murder, though authorities still have not released a motive in the murder.