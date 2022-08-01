Qualifying for Nov. 8 election ended July 22 with most races set, some candidates elected without opposition and no one qualifying for the justice of the peace/constable seat in Ward 11.

The seat was one of 21 in the state to go unfilled, said Kaylee Trisler, public information officer for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

According to a letter sent by Trey Brazan, an attorney with the Secretary of State's Office, the Livingston Parish Council has 30 days to set an election date to fill the seat. The council can decide between the March 25 or October gubernatorial election dates.

In addition, the Parish Council has until Aug. 11 to name someone to temporarily fill the seat.

Qualifying were:

Democrat (D)

Independent (I)

Libertarian (L)

No Party (N)

Other (O)

Republican (R)

U.S. Senator

Beryl A. Billiot (N)

Gary Chambers Jr. (D)

Devin Lance Graham (R)

"Xan" John (O)

John Kennedy (R)

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (N)

Bradley McMorris (I)

MV "Vinny" Mendoza (D)

"Luke" Mixon (D)

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)

Aaron C. Sigler (L)

Syrita Steib (D)

Thomas Wenn (O)

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District

Brian Belzer (R)

Rufus Holt Craig Jr. (L)

Garret Graves (R)

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division B

Page McClendon: Republican (R), unopposed

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division D

Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe: (R), unopposed

School Board District 1

Brad Sharp: (R), unopposed

School Board District 2

Kellee Hennessy Dickerson: (R), unopposed

School Board District 3

"Jeff" Frizell: (R), unopposed

School Board District 4

Bradley "Brad" Harris: (R)

"Jeff" Pendergrass: (R)

School Board District 5

Cecil Harris: (R), unopposed

School Board District 6

Jeffery Cox: (R) unopposed

School Board District 7

Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham: (R)

Ryan Pope: (R)

School Board District 8

"Ron" McMorris: (R)

Monica Madere Sullivan: (R)

School Board District 9

Devin Gregoire: (R)

"Steve" Link: (R)

Mayor, Denham Springs

Gerard Landry: (R), unopposed

Mayor, Albany

Eileen Bates-McCarroll: (R), unopposed

Mayor, Killian

Kenny Bayhi: (I)

Ronald L. Sharp Sr.: (R)

Chief of Police, Albany

Boyd Wild: (R), unopposed

Aldermen, Killian – 2 elected

Brent Ballard: (R)

Patrick Canal: (R)

Kimberly Gill: (I)

Amanda Jacobsen: (R)

Leon Vicks: (D)

Aldermen, French Settlement – 2 elected

Jeremy Aydell: (R)

Sean Clouatre: (D)

Roland Gutbier: (R)

Paul Matherne: (D)

Council, Denham Springs – 5 elected

Amber Dugas: (R)

Jim "Jimmy" Gilbert: (R)

Robert Poole: (R)

Raphineas "Ray" Riley: (R)

"Jeff" Wesley (R)

Lori Lamm Williams: (R)

Council, Albany – 5 elected

Jerry Glascock: (R)

Richard Herring Jr.: (R)

Peter Don Onofry: (R)

Kimberly Stewart: (R)

S. Gerald Stilley: (R)

John Thomas: (N)

Melinda Zalson: (N)

