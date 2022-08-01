Qualifying for Nov. 8 election ended July 22 with most races set, some candidates elected without opposition and no one qualifying for the justice of the peace/constable seat in Ward 11.
The seat was one of 21 in the state to go unfilled, said Kaylee Trisler, public information officer for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
According to a letter sent by Trey Brazan, an attorney with the Secretary of State's Office, the Livingston Parish Council has 30 days to set an election date to fill the seat. The council can decide between the March 25 or October gubernatorial election dates.
In addition, the Parish Council has until Aug. 11 to name someone to temporarily fill the seat.
Qualifying were:
Democrat (D)
Independent (I)
Libertarian (L)
No Party (N)
Other (O)
Republican (R)
U.S. Senator
Beryl A. Billiot (N)
Gary Chambers Jr. (D)
Devin Lance Graham (R)
"Xan" John (O)
John Kennedy (R)
W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (N)
Bradley McMorris (I)
MV "Vinny" Mendoza (D)
"Luke" Mixon (D)
Salvador P. Rodriguez (D)
Aaron C. Sigler (L)
Syrita Steib (D)
Thomas Wenn (O)
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District
Brian Belzer (R)
Rufus Holt Craig Jr. (L)
Garret Graves (R)
Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division B
Page McClendon: Republican (R), unopposed
Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division D
Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe: (R), unopposed
School Board District 1
Brad Sharp: (R), unopposed
School Board District 2
Kellee Hennessy Dickerson: (R), unopposed
School Board District 3
"Jeff" Frizell: (R), unopposed
School Board District 4
Bradley "Brad" Harris: (R)
"Jeff" Pendergrass: (R)
School Board District 5
Cecil Harris: (R), unopposed
School Board District 6
Jeffery Cox: (R) unopposed
School Board District 7
Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham: (R)
Ryan Pope: (R)
School Board District 8
"Ron" McMorris: (R)
Monica Madere Sullivan: (R)
School Board District 9
Devin Gregoire: (R)
"Steve" Link: (R)
Mayor, Denham Springs
Gerard Landry: (R), unopposed
Mayor, Albany
Eileen Bates-McCarroll: (R), unopposed
Mayor, Killian
Kenny Bayhi: (I)
Ronald L. Sharp Sr.: (R)
Chief of Police, Albany
Boyd Wild: (R), unopposed
Aldermen, Killian – 2 elected
Brent Ballard: (R)
Patrick Canal: (R)
Kimberly Gill: (I)
Amanda Jacobsen: (R)
Leon Vicks: (D)
Aldermen, French Settlement – 2 elected
Jeremy Aydell: (R)
Sean Clouatre: (D)
Roland Gutbier: (R)
Paul Matherne: (D)
Council, Denham Springs – 5 elected
Amber Dugas: (R)
Jim "Jimmy" Gilbert: (R)
Robert Poole: (R)
Raphineas "Ray" Riley: (R)
"Jeff" Wesley (R)
Lori Lamm Williams: (R)
Council, Albany – 5 elected
Jerry Glascock: (R)
Richard Herring Jr.: (R)
Peter Don Onofry: (R)
Kimberly Stewart: (R)
S. Gerald Stilley: (R)
John Thomas: (N)
Melinda Zalson: (N)