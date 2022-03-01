Livingston Parish public schools announced it will hold registration assistance days in March and April for parents of children who will attend kindergarten classes for the 2022-23 school year.
A child must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 30 to be eligible to register for kindergarten. Parents are required to register their child through the district’s PowerSchool registration portal, which can be accessed through links on the district’s homepage at www.lpsb.org beginning March 4.
Stacey Milton, elementary supervisor of instruction, said parents needing assistance with accessing PowerSchool and successfully completing the online registration can consult with staff at their child’s assigned school. Only those children not enrolled with the district should register and/or seek registration assistance.
Parents will be required to upload the following documents to PowerSchool: a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, shot record and proofs of residency, such as a utility bill in the parent and/or guardian’s name.
“Parents needing assistance with completing the registration process should take advantage of this assistance day. Our staff will help them access the site and walk them through the process. Parents should bring all the required documents with them when they attend,” Milton said.
The assistance days schedule is:
Albany Lower Elementary: March 25, 9 a.m. to noon.
Denham Springs Elementary: April 8, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Doyle Elementary: April 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Eastside Elementary: April 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
French Settlement Elementary: March 25, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Freshwater Elementary: May 3, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Frost: March 4, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Grays Creek Elementary: April 7, 9 a.m. to noon.
Holden: March 11, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Juban Parc Elementary: April 22, 9 a.m. to noon.
Levi Milton Elementary: April 22, 9 a.m. to noon.
Lewis Vincent Elementary: April 22, 9 a.m. to noon.
Live Oak Elementary: April 4, 9 a.m. to noon.
Maurepas: March 11, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
North Corbin Elementary: April 5, 9 a.m. to noon.
North Live Oak Elementary: March 31, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Northside Elementary: March 25, 9 a.m. to noon.
Seventh Ward Elementary: April 8, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
South Fork Elementary: March 18, 9 a.m. to noon.
South Live Oak Elementary: March 11, 9 a.m. to noon.
South Walker Elementary: April 8, 9 a.m. to noon.
Southside Elementary: March 29, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or April 1, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Springfield Elementary: April 1, 8 a.m. to noon.
Walker Elementary, Mary 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A full listing of schedules for all assistance days, required documentation and information about online application procedures is available online at www.lppsearlychildhood.com. Parents may attend the assistance session at any time within the allocated window.
Milton said the district is taking applications for preschool-aged children, and that assistance days for parents of those children are underway across the parish. She said all eligible applications will go into a lottery to determine who is admitted.
Milton said parents can submit documents for pre-K applications and/or kindergarten registrations with a smartphone (Apple or Android), laptop, computer, or tablet at any time once an application window opens.