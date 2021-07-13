This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Results from June 24, before Judge Brian Ables in Livingston:
Bryan Arnold: 26; Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic abuse battery — second offense — household member. He was sentenced to two years. He received credit for time served.
Randolph Bass Sr.: 63; Walker; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Belinda Caves: 47; Loganville, Georgia; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and driving while intoxicated — first offense. She was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Benji Cox: 42; Springfield; pleaded no contest to simple burglary and domestic abuse battery — first offense — household member. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Billy Davis: 48; Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery — strangulation. He was sentenced to three years. Time is to be served consecutively. He received credit for time served.
James Desselle: 35; Walker; pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered and two counts of driving while intoxicated — first offense. He was sentenced to three years. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Ryan Husemann: 38; Amite, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years. He received credit for time served.
Michael Jones: 38; of Springfield, pleaded no contest possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Jessica Katasinski: 32; Livingston, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years. She received credit for time served.
Zachary Lessard: 25; Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to resisting an officer with force/violence. He was sentenced to 18 months. He received credit for time served.
Dustin Little: 34; Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years. He received credit for time served.
Ashley Lockwood: 36; Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to identity theft. She was sentenced to one year. Time is to be served consecutively. She received credit for time served.
Raelyn McAlister: 38; French Settlement; pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and two counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. She was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. She received credit for time served.
Trevor Medine: 19; Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to unauthorize entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to three years. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Dane Nielsen: 33; Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery — strangulation. He was sentenced to three years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Karly Pabst: 24; Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. She was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Benjamin Plaisance: 22; Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Brandon Rankin: 32; Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000 and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to one year. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Brett Stewart: 29; Livingston, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years. He received credit for time served.
David Whitehead: 40; Holden; pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance. He is to be sentenced July 19.
Phillip Williamson: 42; Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from July 6, before Judge Erika Sledge in Amite:
Robert Brumfield: 34, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to resisting an officer with force/violence, disarming a peace officer, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm/carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to six years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.