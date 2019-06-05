The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering an incentive-based fishing experience with its Get Out and Fish Weekend Derby during Free Fishing Weekend.
Free fishing weekend provides an opportunity for anglers to fish without a fishing license on any of the state’s public waters. To encourage anglers to take advantage of this opportunity, any tagged catfish landed June 8-9 at a Get Out & Fish site is eligible for a prize sponsored by Berkley and Louisiana Fish Fry.
Tagged channel catfish will be stocked at 10 LDWF Get Out and Fish ponds across Louisiana. For information about the event including directions, reporting instructions, and derby rules, visit wlf.la.gov/get-out-and-fish-1.
Get Out & Fish Community Fishing sites to be stocked with tagged catfish include BREC’s Burbank Park in Baton Rouge and Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.
With the exception of free fishing weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at la-web.s3licensing.com. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management, according to a news release.