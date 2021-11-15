The French Settlement town hall reopened last week, but an investigation into a potential security breach continues after administrators received a suspicious email from someone who says they never sent the message.
The town clerk received an email Nov. 4 that appeared to be sent from a resident, with an attachment that seemed to be an internal document with personal information not intended for public consumption.
Mayor Haley Unbehagen said the email attachment contained information only administrators would have had access to, but that the town no longer used.
"If anybody had that document, it was obtained without our authorization, or they had it previously," she said.
The email contained no subject line or message that detailed the attachment, the mayor said. When the clerk replied to the sender, asking what the email was in reference to, the resident said they never sent the email.
"It became a security issue," Unbehagen said. "We didn’t understand how that person had obtained that document."
She said the email was sent by someone from the previous mayoral administration. The current mayor was elected in 2020 and took office this past January.
The village's information technology office removed the clerk's hard drive to have it analyzed to determine where the message came from and if there were any further issues, she said. A temporary computer has been set up for the clerk for the remainder of the investigation so town business can continue.
Authorities have worked since then to determine the extent of the breach.
Disruptions the previous week include requiring a WiFi hotspot for the village's Wednesday public meeting, as the town hall's internet connection had been disabled for the investigation.
It was not immediately clear when the investigation might be completed, though the mayor said IT will likely be done with their part this week or next at the latest.