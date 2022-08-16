On Aug. 4, 10 high school students completed their eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites.
During their paid internship, students job-shadowed ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, were mentored by employees and learned how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in the industry.
“The program focuses on increasing awareness to machinery, electrical, motorized and instrument and analyzer crafts. These are all high-demand, quality jobs in our industry,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Mechanical Division Manager Jeff Blohm.
Students spent the first week of the internship being introduced to the safety expectations of ExxonMobil, participating in professional development workshops, receiving one-on-one advice from ExxonMobil professionals, touring the facilities and participating in Q&A sessions, a news release said.
Weeks two through eight provided interns the opportunity to shadow subject matter experts from machinery, electrical, motorized and instrument and analyzer crafts along with additional one-on-one insight on what it is like to work at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge.
At the end of the program, each student presented his or her project, which included what skillsets or knowledge they took away from the program.
The student interns included Morgan Day, of Zachary High School; and Laura Todd, of Live Oak High School.
Other interns were Skylar Cotton and Bradley Hardy, of Madison Preparatory Academy; Trent LaBauve, of Brusly High School; Jayden Moody, of Istrouma High School; Carlos Lee, of Baton Rouge Magnet High School; Gabriel Spears, of Istrouma High School; Christian Spikes, of Liberty High School; Johnny Williams, of Scotlandville Magnet High School.
This is the second year ExxonMobil Baton Rouge has hosted the high school internship program. In 2021, the company hired six interns, two of which returned for this year’s program. Craft careers can include job roles such as millwrights, electricians, pipefitters, welders and process technicians.