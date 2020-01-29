WALKER — The Walker High School gym was near capacity earlier in January as teachers, administrators and staff with Livingston Parish Public Schools crowded into the facility to hear a leading national author share on ways they can make a difference in the lives of the children they come into contact each day on their campuses.
“We wanted to pause just a moment during this halfway point in our school year, before returning to the classroom for the spring semester, to remind our employees why we do what we do,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “It’s about the kids, and we can’t ever lose that focus. We wanted to remind our employees in a powerful and meaningful way that it’s our job to foster personal and authentic learning experiences for all our students — every day.”
Thomas Murray, director of innovation for Future Ready Schools, a project of the Alliance for Excellent Education in Washington, D.C., presented information from his new book “Personal & Authentic: Designing Learning Experiences that Impact a Lifetime.”
He shared life experiences and video presentations from mentors, other teachers and students who have been positively impacted by caring educators and school employees.
“The intent of my presentations is to encourage every school employee to recognize the talents, passions and strengths inside each child,” Murray said. “It’s important that we see them as more than their test scores.”
“In the last two decades, so much work has been done on developing accountability measures. So much focus has been put on test scores, that data has become paramount; but we can’t lose sight of what we’re doing, that our goal is educate and develop the whole child,” Murray said. “Recognizing that every child has unique qualities and circumstances, and making learning relevant for every child, has to be our mindset each day.”
In addition to Murray’s presentations, several schools and central office programs sponsored kiosks in the Walker High gym foyer in a gallery walk display to share information and creative ideas on their learning programs. Teachers also gathered in smaller workshop groups, called EdCamps, on various campuses to collaborate on projects for their individual schools and grade levels.