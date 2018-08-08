The members of the Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution gathered July 29 at the home of Laura Dunlap in Denham Springs.
The children met for lunch and club activities, including presentation of a national award to Michael Dunlap.
He won first place for his grade level in the DAR Stamp Design contest conducted by the Junior American Citizens Committee. Michael received a certificate and a medal.
The meeting's program was on Sacagawea. The children learned that she was 16 years old when she helped lead the Lewis and Clark expedition. Sacagawea traveled over 4,000 miles carrying her baby boy, Pomp, on her back. The children colored pictures and received a Sacagawea dollar coin.
Sue Badeaux, senior leader of the Ann Fairfax chapter, recently attended the CAR workshop in Pineville and learned ideas for the future.
The chapter has two new members, Audrey Faye Roussell and Riley Josephine Roussell.
To join CAR, one must be under the age of 22 and descended from someone who aided the cause of American independence. This means children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of DAR members are usually eligible for membership. Contact Badeaux at suebado@cox.net.