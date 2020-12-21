At the moment, the under-construction Children’s Methodist Home in Tangipahoa features partially built walls, disconnected pipes and red, muddy clay. But Marline Giacona’s eyes light up every time she sees the progress made on the facility she’ll be directing.
“If you come back in two years, I'm still going to be super impressed,” Giacona said. “It’s breathtaking knowing that this is a place where our kids will be able to ride bikes and play safely.”
Once the facility opens at the end of next summer, it will be able to house up to 32 boys and girls who need long-term help to deal with things like mental illness, a history of abuse and neglect or abandonment, Giacona said.
The children’s home can receive referrals from anywhere ranging from psychiatric hospitals to police and courts. But all the kids face “a significant struggle that prohibits them from functioning day-to-day in a less restrictive setting.”
Without treatment, these children oftentimes face a lifetime in and out of the criminal justice, said Judge Blair Edwards, who handles exclusively juvenile cases from the Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes in the 21st Judicial District Court.
Edwards said programs like Children's Methodist give children "an opportunity to be successful and realize their own potential or realize that they even have potential."
The $10 million facility in Tangipahoa will provide lodging, therapy, education and psychiatric care to children aged 7 to 14 years old, said Patrick Blanchard, the director of development and public relations at Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services.
“In the South Central United States, you’re looking at the premier facility when it opens next year,” Blanchard said.
The home has been in the works for more than 15 years, since Hurricane Katrina pummeled New Orleans and damaged a now-closed facility in the city. Children’s Methodist opened an 18-bed temporary facility at a repurposed psychiatric hospital in Mandeville in 2007, which Giacona runs, while the organization searched for somewhere to build a new home, Blanchard said.
After a years-long search that began in New Orleans and slowly spread outward, Children’s Methodist purchased 126 acres of wooded land northwest of Hammond in 2015. The clearing of the land began in 2017 ahead of the official groundbreaking for construction this past summer.
Giacona credits the “creativity” of her staff for working through space limitations at the Mandeville facility, but she said the new digs will allow them to provide more nuanced care and better meet the individual needs of children. When the new facility opens, the children at the Mandeville facility will be moved to Tangipahoa.
“This gives us room to dream big and see ourselves establishing roots and grow,” Giacona said. “We’re always about evolution and change because that’s the way effective treatment works — by being open to growing and changing.”
The additional space will also assist with the recovery of the kids living at the facility.
“This will give us the ability to allow them to experience those true childhood activities the way that they should,” Giacona added. “Space is a gift you truly take for granted.”
Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services is a nonprofit organization that provides foster care, life skills and therapy to children and families in the state of Louisiana. The most intensive part of its mission are the three state-contracted children’s homes it operates that are spread across the state, Blanchard said.
The home in Tangipahoa will open up additional beds for the organization’s work, which is “sadly never in short demand,” Giacona said.
As the construction winds along, a fundraising appeal is in full swing to raise the $6 million remaining from the $10 million cost of the facility.
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the flow of donations for the facility, Blanchard said, but a large endowment ensures the construction will still be completed on schedule.
Local officials say the home will also provide a jolt to the economy and community of Tangipahoa Parish.
The 85 jobs that the facility is bringing to the rural parish will also create a “domino effect” in Tangipahoa, said Michael Tomlinson, an economic development specialist for the Tangipahoa Economic Development Foundation.
“We’re so glad they selected Tangipahoa,” Tomlinson said. “Everybody that works here contributes, they’ve got to buy lunch some place, they’ve got to buy gas some place. All the professionals that are going to be employed here and all the folks that provide goods and services for what they need.”
The facility also represents a positive step in the Louisiana criminal justice system and an opportunity for people in the community to educate themselves about the need for this type of care, Edwards said.
“When you don’t really see it working and you don’t understand how it works, it’s really difficult to wrap your head around what is going on and the effect that it has on the community,” Edwards said. “To have it here, it gives me hope to say we have more beds in Louisiana to serve our most vulnerable.”
Edwards often refers children who appear before her in court to the Methodist children’s homes, she said.
“You can talk about criminals, you can be upset about what they do, but what we need to learn as a nation, a state and a community is that hurting people hurt people,” Edwards said.