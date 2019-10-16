HAMMOND — Kristen King and Erickia LeMeunier, of Hammond, have joined North Oaks Cardiology as certified nurse practitioners.
King has been with the North Oaks Health System team for seven years. She comes to North Oaks Cardiology from the North Oaks Medical Center Hospital Medicine program, where she has worked as a nurse practitioner for the past year.
Before that, King was a staff registered nurse for the hospital’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit, where she served as a charge nurse and a preceptor helping to orient new nurses to the unit.
King graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She earned a master’s degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner specializing in adult-gerontological acute care through the University of South Alabama in Mobile, where she is pursuing a doctorate in the same field.
Lemeunier comes to North Oaks Cardiology with two years of experience as a nurse practitioner working for hospitals in New Orleans and Baton Rouge in preadmissions testing and critical care. She worked as a staff registered nurse on the Intermediate Care and Medical Intensive Care Units at North Oaks Medical Center for six years while in school pursuing her master’s degree.
Also a graduate of Southeastern with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Lemeunier earned a master’s degree in nursing at South Alabama, achieving dual certification as a family practice and acute care nurse practitioner.