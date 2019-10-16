HAMMOND — Physiatrist D’Wan Carpenter has joined North Oaks Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic effective Sept. 8.
Carpenter comes to North Oaks with four years of experience practicing as a physiatrist and rehabilitation consultant in Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes, as well as in Florida and Ohio. She is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners.
She earned her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford. She then completed an internship in Internal Medicine through Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. This was followed by a residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Wayne State University through the Oakwood Hospital System in Taylor, Michigan.
Before medical school, Carpenter earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in anatomy at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Since 2018, she has served as member of the board of directors for Dayton’s Notably Gifted Arts Academy. She also is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
She is accepting new patients, ages 18 and older. The clinic is located at 2101 Robin Ave., Suite 14 in Hammond Park Professional Building adjacent to North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital.