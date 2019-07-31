Springfield shifts to new district, new challenges
The shift to a smaller, more balanced district should make for easier sledding as Springfield football once again tries to rediscover its old ways.
Gone from the district schedule are perennial heavyweights Amite and St. Helena Central, as well as Independence and Pine.
Amite went 7-0 in the league last season en route to winning the Class 2A state championship, outscoring those seven district opponents 327-18. The Warriors beat Springfield 40-0 in the regular season, then again 51-0 in a first-round playoff matchup. St. Helena was the state runner-up in 2017 and went 12-2 in the league the past two seasons. The Hawks beat Springfield 54-7 in 2017 and 45-0 last year.
"I'd obviously like to play those guys," Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said of Amite and St. Helena, "but I'd like to play them come November — not September through October."
A district that now includes only St. Thomas Aquinas, Northlake Christian and Pope John Paul as league foes not only puts Springfield in better position to contend for District 9-2A hardware, but also provides more flexibility with a nondistrict schedule that in previous seasons had room for just three opponents.
That could be key given Springfield's relative success in nondistrict play the last two years.
The return of 17 seniors should also help.
"We really feel like it's an opportunity for us to be competitive," Serpas said.
Springfield made deep playoff runs to the semifinals (2012) and quarterfinals (2014) in the not-so-distant past, but has averaged just two wins over the past four seasons. The Bulldogs were 3-8 overall last year and 1-6 in district.
Injuries have surely played a role in Springfield's struggles.
For instance, star running back John'L Fryson, whose senior highlights included outbursts of 378 yards versus Ascension Christian and 280 against Pope John Paul, went down for the season last year with a Week 7 leg injury.
But even the mounting injuries are something Serpas attributes, at least in some part, to the week-to-week grind of the old eight-team district.
Often, the Bulldogs were physically overmatched.
"That's OK every now and then," Serpas said. "We were having to do it week in and week out."
Sophomore running back Arshun Andrews, who filled in for Fryson late last season, takes over as the leading man in Springfield's run-heavy attack. Junior quarterback Bryan Babb gets his first full crack behind center after getting a taste of the position in last year's playoff loss.
On defense, safety Nilan Pinestraw is among the top returnees.
Doughty finishes summer season
Former Denham Springs star Cade Doughty wrapped up his time in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League on July 25 as his Gaithersburg, Maryland, Giants fell 6-5 in the opening round of the league's playoffs.
Batting cleanup and playing shortstop in the playoff game, Doughty went 3-for-5 with a homer and a triple. He had a chance to do even more damage, but struck out with a runner in scoring position to finish the game.
During the regular season, Doughty ranked fifth in the league with a .346 average. He also had five doubles, 23 RBIs and seven doubles, ranking among the Top 10 in the league in all categories. He shared the league lead with two triples.
The Cal Ripken Collegiate League is a summer league featuring six teams from the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore metroplex.
Doughty's next stop is LSU.