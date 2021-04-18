Voters in a portion of Livingston Parish next weekend will consider borrowing $13 million over 20 years to build new sports facilities at Denham Springs-area schools, while those in neighboring Tangipahoa Parish will vote on whether they want to pay an extra half-cent in sales taxes to fund pay raises for public school employees.
The Livingston vote covers School District No. 1, which includes Denham Springs. The bond proposal requires the renewal of an 8.64-mill tax first put in place in 2007 to construct Juban Parc Elementary and Juban Parc Junior High.
A "mill" is $1 of tax for every $1,000 in taxable property value.
If the proposition passes, the school system will use the money to construct new sports facilities in Denham Springs, including locker rooms and a track facility, school board member Cecil Harris said.
In Tangipahoa, voters parishwide are being asked by the Tangipahoa Parish School District to approve a 15-year half-cent sales tax increase.
The money raised by the tax increase will be used to provide at least a 7% salary increase to all school system employees, board members said when unanimously approving the proposition in early February.
Board members pointed to overwhelming support from school system employees for the tax in a survey conducted by the system and presented to the board in February.
The tax, if approved by voters, would begin July 1 and would result in an estimated $10 million annually, according to the proposition. Tangipahoa currently assesses a 3-cent sales tax on top of the 4.45-cent sales tax charged by the state.
For Tangipahoa voters in Hammond, another tax measure will also be on their ballots.
The Hammond Downtown Development District is asking voters in the city to renew a property tax at a rate of 14.16 mills for 10 years, beginning in 2024.
The property tax is expected to bring the Downtown Development District $317,000 annually, according to the proposition.
The current tax expires in 2023, according to the development district.