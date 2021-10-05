Scary time for kids
Richard Scarry wrote a lot of popular children’s books, and the Livingston Parish Library is using his “Busytown” as the basis for A Very “Scarry” Halloween Party for ages 3-7.
This program may have Scarry in the name, but it will be anything but frightening. Celebrate Halloween with the residents of the book as attendees read a story, watch a video and create a spooky, silly craft. Registration is required at www.mylpl.info or at the branch.
The event is at the Main Branch in Livingston at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, (225) 686-4160; at the Albany-Springfield Branch on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., (225) 686-4130; and at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., (225) 686-4130
The Main Branch has updated its hours: Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Seeking female leaders to honor
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the Livingston Women’s Leadership Award, recognizing women of excellence who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish. Nominations for the awards are open through Oct. 21. Nomination forms can be found at livingstonparishchamber.org under the events calendar tab.
Veterans Parade and more
A Veterans Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 30. It will start at Walker High on Burgess Avenue and travel to La. 447, down Florida Boulevard, onto Palmetto Street and back to the school. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. at the school.
A free meal for veterans will be at 1 p.m. at Walker Community Center, 30225 Corbin Ave.
The Fall Fest is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park with games, face painting, pony rides, farmers market, Clifton Brown and Rusty Bucket Band, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and Trunk or Treating at dark.
Those interested in participating should contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com. There is no fee. Entries must be American-themed.
Boots and Bling set for Oct. 15
The postponed Boots and Bling Extravaganza will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephens Drive, Denham Springs. Men are invited to wear denim. Women are invited to wear denim or cocktail dresses with bling. Dinner is served by local celebrities. Live and silent auctions. Unlimited beer and wine are $20 with an event glass included. Cash bar and a DJ. Tickets are $75 and can be picked up at Old City Hall or online at denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Other dates to remember
- The Oct. 9 election has been moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11.
Walker events
- Pumpkin patch begins Oct. 11 at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
- Christmas events on Dec. 18 include a parade in the morning starting at Walker High School, Santa in the Park and fireworks at dark.
Denham Springs events
- Lighting of Old City Hall — Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening — Dec. 2
- Live Nativity — Dec. 4
- Kiwanis Christmas tree lighting — Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade — Dec. 11
Town of Livingston
Trick or treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 30