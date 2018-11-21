Girl Scout Troop 31018, of Hammond, donated shoeboxes filled with gifts for needy children to Operation Christmas Child. This effort, spearheaded by Samaritan’s Purse, is an international effort to provide gifts to children that have been affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease. Participants include, from left, front row, Molly Kern, Sarah Dosch, Isabella Ogmibene, Olivia Kern, Laila Self, Cali Crawford, London Whigham and Ashlyn Weaver; second row, Ruby Kern, Brooklynn Warner, Promise Fair, Giana Griffin, Lauryn Whigham, Genna Griffin, Kenya Perry, Rylie Jarreau and Ava Adu; and back row, Regina Adu, Gabrielle Williams, Gigi Griffin, Layla Summers, Victoria Dubret, Kaiya Hovsepian, Macie Summers, Kylie Jarreau and Rynisha Simmons.