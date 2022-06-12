The Pittsburgh Pirates put some “swag” in its lineup on June 5 when they called up former Denham Springs High and South Alabama baseball standout Travis Swaggerty to its 26-man active roster.
Wearing uniform number 50, the 24-year-old Swaggerty made his major league debut two days later. He started in center field and went 0 for 3 in Pittsburgh’s 5-3 loss to Detroit.
Swaggerty was the 10th overall selection by the Pirates in the 2018 first-year player draft. He began the 2022 season playing for Triple-A Indianapolis, and was tabbed as the best defensive outfielder in the Pirates organization by Baseball America.
In 35 games this season with Indianapolis, Swaggerty batted .280 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 RBIs.
More accolades
It's been more than a month since Holden captured its fifth consecutive Class B softball title, but the accolades continue to come in. Last week, four Rockets along with first-year coach Raven Andrews were recognized by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Juniors Taylor Douglas, Gracie Duffy and Raievah Craddock were first team all-state selections while Alysin Fletcher was an honorable mention pick. Douglas, who led the Rockets with a .581 batting average and a 25-8 record in the circle, was named the outstanding player while Andrews was coach of the year.
In the state championship game, a 10-4 Holden win over Anacoco, Duffy homered twice and was the contest’s most valuable player. Douglas, the winning pitcher, also hit a home run.
No news is good news
Last week, the LHSAA approved revisions to the factors that determine whether a high school is categorized as select or nonselect. The revisions were still open to appeal from individual schools, but will come closer to providing a 50-50 split among the 405 members.
Which brings us to Livingston Parish’s eight high schools, all of which will continue to be designated as nonselect members. The parish schools have largely been able to sit back and watch the fireworks without seeing significant change to their own landscape.
The two divisions have always been about providing playoff parity, perceived or real, and have had no effect on regular season play. That will stay the same, even for the Class 5A trio of Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker, which is set to join Ascension Parish’s Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant in a reimagined District 5-5A that is sure to be a power player in state playoffs.
All six of the schools have a history of strong local support as nonselect LHSAA members.