DENHAM SPRINGS — A popular incumbent mayor who guided the city through the historic 2016 flood is facing a challenge from a retired fire inspector, who is new to politics. The candidates met for the first time four years ago over a pile of dog food.
Meanwhile, a smaller-than-expected pool of candidates, including four incumbents and two repeat candidates, are facing off for five seats on the City Council.
Voters will decide on the city's new leadership Nov. 6. Early voting runs Oct. 23-30.
Off to a quiet start, the races are not expected to shake up the status quo in this city of about 10,000 people.
Gerard Landry, a former grocery store owner and chain manager, is seeking a second term as mayor. Landry, 65 and a Republican, has been recognized for his role in rejuvenating the city that was threatened with collapse after the August 2016 floods inundated 75 percent of the buildings, including City Hall.
The city's businesses, in particular, recovered quickly after the flood, and residents provided input for a multiyear plan to improve the city.
When Landry reflects back on the past four years, he also wants voters to look at his record as someone who brought a "business-type attitude" to the city, cutting costs so that the city remained solvent through the disaster.
Landry said he has cut annual payroll alone by $1.5 million by eliminating 29 of the city's 189 job positions through retirements and attrition. Meanwhile, Landry said he has been trying to improve service to residences by adding oversight. He points as an example to the installation of GPS trackers of city vehicles, a move that he said has reduced fuel costs by 20 percent.
His competitor, Tom Berry, is a retired fire prevention inspector with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Berry wants to run the city "on the shoulders of Jesus like he told us in the Bible, and not a business like my opponent wants to," according to a written plan he provided.
Berry is also a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran. During his military service, he supervised road projects in Korea and worked on B-52 bombers.
Berry, 75, who is also a Republican, said he decided to challenge the mayor after a trailer with a lawn mower was stolen from outside his house, and the city police did not manage to find it. Instead, he said it was Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies who retrieved it for him from outside the city limits.
Berry also said he wants to widen Hatchell Lane to serve as a bypass around La. 16, just north of downtown Denham Springs, and dredge the Amite River "from Watson to Lake Maurepas." Those projects are outside city jurisdiction, but Berry said he believes the mayor could have influence on getting them done.
Berry and Landry first came in contact with each other shortly after the Landry assumed office four years ago. Berry came by the city's animal shelter with a pickup bed full of dog food bags he received through a donation.
Seeing the city's shelter was locked, Berry said he drove over to City Hall to ask the mayor about where to put the food.
But Landry was busy with another meeting, and Berry said he was told to come back the next day. Not wanting all that dog food to get wet if it rained, Berry stacked the kibble "all the way around the (mayor's) truck," he said.
Landry said his car was blocked in with the pet food, but the workers from the city's street department picked it up before he saw the scene.
In the City Council races, six people are competing for five at-large seats, and all six have run for the office before. Four of them are incumbents.
The two nonincumbents are Amber Dugas, owner of Taste of Louisiana Cafe in downtown Denham Springs; and Ray Riley, a supervisor in the child welfare and attendance department of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Both ran last year in a special election for an open seat on the City Council.
Dugas, a Republican, is running on a platform of "responsible growth" for the city, which would mean adding more services and activities, such as bike paths and music events for younger families in the area.
She also commented on the flood-related crumbling of some of the city's roads and how she wants to try and address that.
Riley, who is the sole black and Democratic candidate, said he wants to build up the relationship between the city and the local churches to help with issues such as low-income housing, feeding children and keeping kids in school. He also says drainage is a priority.
Laura Schmitt-Smith, who took office last year after the special election, is a retired teacher and counselor. She is campaigning on a platform of supporting "balanced residential and commercial development." Schmitt-Smith said she supported an agreement this past year with Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 1 to have a full-time crew in the city cleaning backyard ditches.
Also running for re-election is Jeff Wesley, the former police chief, who now works as a security consultant and in law enforcement training. Wesley said he would like to update planning and zoning ordinances to accommodate post-flood development.
He also wants to continue executing the Denham Strong plan, a series of recommendations collected from residents after community meetings, that the mayor and City Council have begun implementing. Among them are improvements to Spring Park and drainage.
Lori Lamm-Williams is seeking her fifth term on the council. She said one of her top priorities is leading a committee to revise the city's planning and zoning ordinances, so that the city issues fewer waivers. She said many city lots are improperly sized for current codes, which is complicating post-flood development. She also wants to put together a group of volunteers to help people still struggling to return home since the flood.
Robert Poole, who owns a business that contracts with the petrochemical industry, and is also a full-time student at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He is seeking another term on the council. Poole said he wants to work on bringing businesses to the city, including a tenant for the now-vacant Albertson's near downtown.
Councilman Rene Delahoussaye is not seeking another term.