A former Denham Springs High School football coach turned himself in Monday after warrants were issued for his arrest for sex crimes involving a student and another juvenile, the Denham Springs Police Department said in a release Tuesday.
Tyler Love, an assistant coach for the Yellowjackets, was charged following a weeks-long investigation into allegations of misconduct involving Love and a student.
It was not immediately clear if the second victim is a student.
Love resigned from the Livingston Parish School System on Dec. 3, spokeswoman Delia Taylor said at the time.
Love was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, according to Denham Springs police.
He has since bonded out, the release said.
No further details will be released on the case "due to the sensitivity of the matter," police said.
The Livingston Parish School System did not immediately respond to a request for comment.