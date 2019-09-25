While the temperature outside may not say autumn yet, the activity schedule does.
Lots of festivals and other activities are planned for weekends in South Louisiana.
Livingston Parish has two events Oct. 5: the Denham Springs Fall Festival and the Livingston Parish Fair.
Denham Springs
The one-day Denham Springs Fall Festival is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Denham Springs Antique District.
The event is free and will have more than 150 vendors, food, a kids zone and live music.
An addition this year is the Pet Spooktacular Costume Contest at Train Station Park. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Lineup will start at noon, and the event starts at 12:30 p.m. All pets are welcome. Entry is $10 ($5 for each additional entry). First, second and third place will be awarded for Anything Goes, Most Spooktacular and Down on the Bayou. For questions, text (225) 788-6940. For early registration, visit www.rrrofsouthla.com.
Vendors on Range Avenue will offer antiques, art, greenery, crafts and more. Attendees searching for art will find more on “Art Avenue” on Mattie Street. The stores in the Antique Village will also be open with sales.
Food will include jambalaya, hamburgers and funnel cakes.
Entertainment includes the River City Boys from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Restoration Sound from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Odyssey Academy of Dance from noon to 12:30 p.m.; pet costumes from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Tyler Disckerson (acoustic) from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Surrender All from 2:30 p.m. to the end. Jim and James Linden Hogg Roving Troubadours will be seen throughout the festival.
Visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net for information.
Parish Fair
On Oct. 5, The Livingston Parish Fair will kick off its 82nd year. Visit livingstonparishfair.org to see specifics about ages, times, fees and events. The forms page has information about entry in various competitions.
The fair kicks off at 10 a.m. that Saturday with a parade.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., beauty pageant preregistration is open. The pageants for boys and girls through 4 years old will be Oct. 6 in the Green Barn. Pageant admission is $5 at the door, with youngsters under age 5 admitted free.
Oct. 8 is Family Night. From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., attendees can pay $15 for rides. Various exhibits will be setting up during the day.
On Oct. 9, VIP students have access to the fair from 10 a.m. to noon, and the fair opens to the public at 4 p.m. Two-for-one ride bracelets will be $25. The Rodeo Queen Contest for girls 14 to 21 will be at 7 p.m. in the Rodeo Arena. Livestock exhibits can register from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 is Field Trip Day for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students must be prepaid through their organization. Rides will not be open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include judging of exhibits, an Academic Fun Bowl and a talent show for all ages. From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., rides will be $25.
Oct. 11 is School Day. The rides will cost $15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $25 after 4 p.m.
Friday is also Older Folks Day from 10 a.m. to noon in the Green Barn. The event honors Livingston Parish residents 75 years old and older. Registration opens at 9 a.m.
The PCA Rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Adult admission is $10, and admission for children ages 5 to 12 is $5.
On Oct. 12, the rides are $25 from 11 a.m. until close. The day starts with a pet show, followed by a house show. More pageant categories will compete. The PCA Rodeo continues at 8 p.m.
On Oct. 13, rides are $25 from noon to 6 p.m. All exhibits must be removed between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.