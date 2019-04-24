DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish public school leaders unveiled the architectural rendering of the new K-8 Southside Campus on April 11, announcing the new $45 million campus.
Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy shared with a crowd of nearly 150 people, including school employees, parents, local community leaders and nearby residents, that although it will be nearly three years after the flood of August 2016 before construction of the new Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High begins, school officials have never forgotten the faculty, staff, students and communities who have endured the wait.
“We see you,” Murphy said, reading from a letter that he had sent school district employees on Aug. 27, 2016. “As we move toward returning to a new normal in our communities and schools, and we will return, I ask that you pause every day and pray for our community and schools and that you find someone and tell them 'I see you.' ”
Murphy iterated that the district has seen and heard from the communities of the two schools in its planning for the new schools. With the help of some students, he unveiled seven renderings that depict a variety of viewpoints of what the new campus will look like. The architectural design of the new campus was done by Alvin Fairburn & Associates of Denham Springs.
The new campus design will incorporate Southside Elementary (K-5) and Southside Junior High (6-8). Both schools were significantly damaged by the August 2016 flood. Most of the original campus facilities have been demolished to make way for new construction. School officials will not rebuild Southside Elementary at its original site on Range Avenue but are planning to relocate it to the site of the 27-acre Southside Junior High site on La. 16.
Murphy said the main entrances of both schools will face La. 16. The elementary campus will accommodate 700 students and will occupy the right-facing side of the complex. The junior high will accommodate 1,000 students and occupy the left-facing side of the complex. The rear section will include a band room, gymnasium, multipurpose room and cafeteria that can be sectioned off for the different grade levels or opened to accommodate large gatherings. A two-story, glass-walled library will occupy the center of the main building, near the administrative offices, overlooking a large outdoor courtyard.
School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. said construction on the new “two-school” campus is expected to begin later this year, with completion targeted before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. He also said the new campus has been built to hopefully avoid ever suffering flood damage again. The new campus will be built at an elevation of 9½ feet higher than the current elevation.
Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary currently occupy temporary facilities adjacent to Juban Parc Junior High and Juban Parc Elementary, respectively.
Denham Springs Elementary is the third school that was substantially damaged by the August 2016 flood. It occupies a temporary campus next to Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs but will move to a new two-story facility that is expected to be built at its original site in the same time frame as the new K-8 Southside Campus. That campus is expected to be rebuilt at a cost of $14.5 million.