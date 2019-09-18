With a class of 25 students, Leadership Tangipahoa has begun another year of showcasing Tangipahoa Parish to future leaders.
“We are excited to have another outstanding class,” said Leadership Tangipahoa Board Chairwoman Ronda Durbin. “This class comes from all over the parish, and they bring a variety of backgrounds which will certainly help with their experience.”
Leadership Tangipahoa is a nine-month program to expose potential leaders to Tangipahoa Parish in a behind-the-scenes look at the parish.
The 2019-20 class includes Alicia L. Chatelain, Amite Chamber of Commerce; Eric Aymond, Southeastern Louisiana University; Michael Doucet, Cretin Homes; Kim Walker, 5 Stones Media; Stacey Miller, Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival; Alicia Fussell, Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court; Sarah Mitchell, North Oaks Health System; Alyssa Traylor, Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce; Faith Allen, City of Ponchatoula; Patrick Sims, Acadian Ambulance; Paul Morvant, Holly and Smith Architects; Sandy Yaeger, Northshore Technical Community College; Courtney Davis, The Ponchatoula Jaycees; Seth Bleakley, Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce; Michael Tomlinson, Tangipahoa Economic Development Foundation; Christopher Magliolo, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Byron Hurst, Tangipahoa Parish School System; Tiffany Pines, Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 1; Brandon Phares, Sherman’s Glass Inc.; Nichole Liuzza, Keller Williams Realty Services; Jeremy DiBenedetto, City of Hammond; Robbie van Mullem, Three Sided Media; Joseph Dominick, Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center; Nathan Diamond, Tangipahoa Parish government; and Kenner Harrell, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The class will focus on topics important to the future, including parish government, municipal government, health care, tourism, education, social services, criminal justice and economic development.
“Our goal is for our students to have a frank discussion with those in charge of the various entities in our parish," Durbin said. "As the class tours these areas we have found they get a better background and understanding of the function of our parish and the people who are responsible for moving our parish forward.”
The year started in August with an overnight retreat at Rosaryville and continues the third Tuesday of every month. The last class is in May at the State Capitol and graduation is in June.