THURSDAY
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest — Slime Time: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Free Play in May: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
FRIDAY
May Flowers: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library. Learn about the art of growing flowers, and decorate a pot for planting.
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
MONDAY
Free Play in May: 10:30 a.m., South Branch Library.
Tabletop Gaming Night: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Life Size Aladdin Clue: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Team Princess, Team Prince, Team Street Rat and Team Viziers are invited to search the city of Agrabah, complete challenges and decipher the clues to help Aladdin find the missing lamp in this large-as-life spin on the game of “Clue.”
Idea Lab Create — Calming Candles: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Have fun creating a calming candle, and learn ways to optimize your mental health with tips from Mental Health Americas.
MAY 16
Genealogy 101: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.