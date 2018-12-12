Nov. 21
BRELAND, TRISTEN: 18, 34198 La. 43, Lot 11, Independence, disturbing the peace, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
LENNOX, JACOB: 32, 8825 Eagle Drive, Denham Springs, court remand.
STUCKEY, LONDON: 28, 23751 Rosemont Ave., Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
JACKSON, GERALD: 41, 5110 Jefferson Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
FRAZIER, ETHAN: 28, 34922 Old La. 16, Lot 4, Denham Springs, eight counts theft, illegal possession of stolen things, secretary to require periodical inspection, proper equipment required on vehicles, owner to secure registration evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, speeding, felony theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
HARRIS, DARIAN: 25, 8280 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
CREHAN, STEPHAN: 35, 17655 Doc Bar Road, Baton Rouge, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic driving while intoxicated, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HEBERT, JASON: 38, 08208 Thistle St., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
KING, SHAWN: 48, 29355 Sonya Hope St., Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
HOOD, KATHRYN: 25, 804 Eagle Drive, Houma, failure to pay child support.
ROGERS, TERRELL: 33, 17150 Jack Allen Road, Livingston, violation of protective orders.
LOTT, BOBBY R.: 51, 18719 Guitreau Lane, Port Vincent, theft.
MESSENGER, CHRISTOPHER: 32, 23622 Wellington Ave., Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
ROBINSON, LAKELVSHA: 34, 820 Myrtle St., Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
MITCHELL, JEREMY WAYNE: 33, 29761 Pine St., Holden, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, public bribery.
Nov. 22
DOBBINS, DAKOTA: 18, 30618 Corbin Ave., Walker, simple battery.
ELAM, BRETT: 27, 31565 Willia Coates, Springfield, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
GOTT, JACQUELINE: 34, 22137 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
HANLEY, DOLLIE ANN: 38, 13505 Brown Road, Denham Springs, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles all drivers must secure license/emergency vehicle exception operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
BROWN, TIMOTHY: 53, 18888 Taylor Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
SPENCER, BONNIE L.: 36, 31094 Blossom St., Denham Springs, false certificates operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MELANCON, ANGEL HOPE: 18, 13671 Henry Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
OTIS, CALVIN: 33, 5484 Frey St., Baton Rouge, failure to pay child support obligation.
SIMMONS, RONNIE WALLACE: 47, 13529 Hammack Road, Denham Springs, two counts child passenger restraint system, simple assault.
POUNDERS, MADELYN: 30, 33525 Duff Road, Walker, driving while intoxicated, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, vehicle registration expired, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Nov. 23
HARRISON, TIMOTHY: 39, 13568 Keith St., Walker, two counts disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
THOMAS, DEDRICK ARNELL: 37, 14320 Olivia Thomas Road, Walker, false certificates, switched plate, two counts security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
ATKINS, KRISTAL: 36, 370 Moxion Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense.
LEMON, CODY: 26, 14496 La. 44, Gonzales, fugitive.
SZISZAK, CHADWICK: 52, 30155 Charles King Road, Albany, aggravated assault, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
GRAY, VINCENT RAY: 29, 13288 Dot Lee Drive, Denham Springs, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, switched plate, licensee must give notice of change of address, speeding, driver must be licensed, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, failure to appear, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
BURGESS, MILTON: 63, 8328 E Susie Circle, Denham Springs, simple battery, aggravated assault.
PIERCE, FELICIA: 57, La.16, Denham Springs, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
JOHNSTON, NICCI: 31, 12926 Buddy Ellis, Denham Springs, domestic abuse aggravated assault, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence in last 10 years.
BOCZ, DAVID: 31, 18149 Tawga Road, French Settlement, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear.
BARRIENTOS, HAIRO: 31, 10708 Braves Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
BAKER, BRANDON: 18, 30542 Milton Road, Walker, simple criminal damage to property, criminal mischief.
Nov. 24
MELERINE, GABRIELLE D.: 21, 30427 Walker North Road, Walker, fugitive.
STAFFORD, SHANE: 22, 24675 West St., No. 1, Springfield, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, simple battery, resisting an officer with force or violence, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, resisting an officer with force or violence.
DEES, ALANA: 40, 13890 La. 441, Greensburg, fugitive.
STARKEY, MICHAEL: 51, 28380 Red Oak Road, Livingston, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding.
BOYD, DUSTIN 28, 49567 La. 16, Denham Springs, speeding, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, traffic bench warrant, careless operation, obedience to and required traffic control devices.
FOSTER, BRITTANY: 28, 17061 Dykes Road, French Settlement, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
RODRIGUEZ FIGUEROA, ZADAIRA: 36, 01213 Kline St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BLOUNT, KEVIN MICHAEL: 31, 15130 Sweet Pecan, Prairieville, tail lamps, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, tail lamps.
GIROUARD, LORI: 49, 32995, Walker, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
MARTINEZ, JESSE: 70, 22440 Walker South Road, Walker, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Nov. 25
SAGONA, REBECCA: 47, 30926 Lilac St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, obstruction of justice, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SAGONA, JOHN: 55, 30926 Lilac St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams obstruction of justice, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MCINTYRE, JULIUS: 38, 23396 Mcintyre Road, Springfield, simple battery domestic violence.
BOUDREAUX, RORY: 37, 5170 Rogers St., Lafitte, aggravated assault, aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated.
HODGES, JESSICA: 34, 18483 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LEMON, ALAN: 39, 22137 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, tail lamps.
MORRELL, BRADY: 25, 32351 Dunn Road, Denham Springs, three counts domestic abuse battery, felony child endangerment.
PREJEAN, KELLY: 41, 11919 Pheasantwood Drive, Baker, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
TULLOS, ALYSSA: 21, 14083 Tricou Road, Hammond, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
WILLIAMS, SANTONIO M.: 35, 07474 Pine Bluff Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
JOHNSON, JENNIFER LYNN: 38, 13504 Hammack Road, Denham Springs, hit-and-run driving, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, switched plate, false certificates, parking spaces for certain disabled persons, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
HARVEY, JESSICA: 29, 18161 Brickyard St., Port Vincent, two counts speeding, licensee must give notice of change of address, fugitive, no driver's license.
SMITH, LONNIE: 52, 7265 Gene Lane, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated.
DAUZAT, JASON: 40, 32053 O’Neal Drive, Springfield, theft, theft by fraud.
CUMMINGS, JAY W.: 51, 30862 Lilac St., Denham Springs, simple assault.
BENITEZ, SALVADOR: 23, 26227 Walker S. Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
YOUNG, DELTON R.: 36, 23197 Gum Swamp Road, Livingston, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Nov. 26
CLEMENTS, BOBBY: 24, 34647 Dearman Drive, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
GRANTHAM, TIMMY JOSEPH: 44, 10508 John Thibodeaux Lane, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders, domestic abuse battery.
ATKINS, CHAD A.: 37, 9141 Springridge Drive, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, no driver's license, failure to pay child support.
HAUGABROOK, ERIC T.: 49, 1855 Virginia St., Baton Rouge, obtaining Schedule III by fraud.
WOODRUFF, DIANNE G.: 34, 23105 Christy Lane, Denham Springs, careless operation, security required, careless operation, false certificates, driver must be licensed, licensee must give notice of change of address, speeding.
BESS, DEVIN R.: 24, 46324 Drake Road, Hammond, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
SKINNER, RANDOLPH: 54, 30466 Skinner Lane, Albany, criminal trespass, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property.
HERRINGTON, DANNY J.: 44, 30681 Weiss Road, Livingston, simple burglary.
STEPHENSON, ROLAND: 45, 14778 Sycamore St., Walker, simple battery.
MIGLIORE, DARIN: 35, 11131 Irene E. Deslatte, St. Amant, court remand.
WAITS, WILLIAM: 32, 200 George St., Hot Springs, Arkansas, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
VALLEE, KALYSA: 17, 30228 Garden St., Denham Springs, three counts theft.
ROSE, DAVALYNN: 17, 30627 Shannon Drive, Denham Springs, three counts theft.
SODAY, CHRISTOPHER: 41, 8231 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
WEBB, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE: 29, 27053 Gill Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
HISAW, LANDON: 29, 8231 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
BEALL, JAISON TREY: 19, 30244 Garden St., Denham Springs, three counts theft.
ROGERS, ROBERT: 36, 9279 Cypress Lake Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
WATTS, LEAH: 44, 19560 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, accessory after the fact aiding felon.
RODDY, JESSICA ANN: 32, 31553 Cane Market Road, Walker, theft.
DEMARS, MICHAEL ANTHONY: 44, 9478 Murgot Lane, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support, driving while intoxicated.
WATTS, SHANNON: 43, 19560 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, simple battery, hit and run driving, simple criminal damage to property simple battery.
Nov. 27
FLORES, DYLAN: 19, 31078 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MARANTO, JOSHUA: 21, 36257 Greenville Ave., Denham Springs, principal to distribution Schedule I, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SCALLAN, JIMMIE P.: 33, 10014 Spur Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
JOHNSTON, SARA FAYE: 29, 9485 Huntington Ave., Denham Springs, parole.
HOLSINGER, JOHN B.: 51, homeless, disturbing the peace, two counts resisting an officer.
CHAMPAGNE, TOBIE N.: 43, 9034 Cefalu Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, no driver's license.
MANCUSO, CODY AUSTIN: 34, 30592 E. Trace, Walker, two counts failure to pay child support, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
CLEVELAND, COLE: 32, 48344 Robertson Road, Tickfaw, illegal possession of stolen things.
ADAMS, BRANDON DANIEL: 29, 38105 Falconwood Drive, Denham Springs, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration.
COURTADE, CHRISTINA RANEA: 36, 30487 Milton Road, Walker, two counts theft.
HINES, LESLIE: 60, 922 Don Ave., Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
THOMAS, KENDELL: 42, 31350 N. Cafeline Road, Albany, probation, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
SKINNER, EUGENE JAKE: 58, 31599 Drake Road, Tickfaw, parole.
LAMBERT, NICHOLAS D.: 37, 29630 La. 441, Holden, parole, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
ROBERTSON, LORENZA O.: 21, 25953 Haynes Settlement Road, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
CARDENAS, ALISHA: 20, 11257 Hummingbird Lane, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
GAUDIN, MORGAN: 24, 22112 Chinquipin St., Maurepas, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, driving on roadway lane for traffic, stop signs and yield signs.
KRITSONIS, BRANDY H.: 40, 12825 Whales St., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LANDRY, HUBERT GILL: 45, 9120 Loudon Lane, Zachary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SIBLEY, BRANDI DACHE: 29, 7711 Old Live Oak Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, parole.
Nov. 28
JOHNSON, REGINA: 31, 21265 Walker South Road, Lot 4, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
GROSSE, ROBERT: 30, 41120 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MATTHEWS, DESIREE: 34, 18705 Ducrois Road, Prairieville, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
GARNER, BRANDY: 34, 39299 Country Drive, Prairieville, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
KLEINPETER, STEVEN DALE: 34, 36475 N. Corbin Road, Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple criminal damage to property, switched plate, security required.
COPE, PAUL MICHAEL: 36, 14312 S. Beaver Drive, Pride, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
ROBINSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY: 39, 25426 La. 43, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
SMITH, ASHLEY NEAL: 44, 20177 Circle Drive, Livingston, failure to pay child support.