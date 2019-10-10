Though John Cowart had told investigators a ziptie around an 18-year-old Maurepas woman's neck choked her before he strangled her and hit her with a hammer to end her suffering, a coroner who testified in court Thursday said the strangulation was not likely to have killed her, but the blunt force trauma did.
Cowart, 37, is standing trial this week on a second-degree murder charge in Livingston Parish in the February 2018 death of Emily Rodgers. He faces a life term in prison if convicted.
Cowart had denied knowing anything about Rodgers’ disappearance in early February, but later led investigators to the girl’s body, dumped near a swamp off Catfish Landing Road.
His final, most detailed statement to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives outlined a scenario in which he and Rodgers were “messing around” in a friend’s bedroom the night of Feb. 4, when Rodgers placed a ziptie around her own neck and it got too tight, cutting off her airway.
Cowart said he panicked when she stopped breathing and started flopping around, so he put her to the trunk of his car and dumped her body. He also used jumper cables to manually strangle her and a hammer to hit her in the head, he said.
But, detectives said a ziptie was never found around Rodgers’ neck nor in their searches of Cowart’s car or the woods where the body was dumped, and East Baton Rouge Parish forensic pathologist Jimmy Smith, who conducted the autopsy on Rodgers, said it was unlikely something like that caused her death.
He said he did find an indent around Rodgers’ neck, but said it was likely it was caused by a necklace she was wearing at the time of her death because the indentation matched.
Smith said Rodgers was likely manually strangled, rather than with an item like a ziptie or jumper cables, and that bones in her neck were broken as a result. Her skull was fractured completely from the left to the right side and jaw broken completely in half, both injuries sustained while she was still alive.
Smith said she would have survived the broken neck bone, but the blunt force trauma to her skull – that exposed brain in some parts – was the ultimate cause of death.
Rodgers also had a range of drugs in her system at the time of her death, including a byproduct of methamphetamine, fentanyl, alcohol and synthetic drugs, though the quantities were difficult to determine due to the condition of the body at death.
The state rested its case shortly before lunch Thursday, and the defense is expected to present its case when court resumes Thursday afternoon.