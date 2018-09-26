FRENCH SETTLEMENT — French Settlement High School recently received a $200,000 National Math and Science Initiative grant from ExxonMobil, which will be utilized over a three-year period to expand the school’s Advanced Placement program.
AP classes include college-level curricula as part of the course instruction. Students who participate in the classes and earn a 3, 4 or 5 on the AP exam may be eligible for course credit at many colleges and universities.
"This grant has enabled us to expand our AP course offerings and help to equip all of our teachers with the tools they need to challenge our students to perform on a very high level,” French Settlement High School Principal Lee Hawkins said. “Our students have embraced our mission statement at FSHS, which is ‘exceed expectations, all day, every day,’ as evidenced by the fact that nearly one-third of our student body is enrolled in at least one AP course."
Hawkins said the grant paid for all the school’s AP teachers to attend training in Dallas, during the summer and receive more than $15,000 in instructional materials. The grant also helps to offset the student’s cost for taking the AP exam. It pays $50, or half, of the $100 test fee; however, if a student earns a qualifying score of 3 or better on the exam, then the full $100 is reimbursed.
The grant also provides students with three Saturday study review sessions per class, and teachers are paired with mentor AP teachers across the nation that assist with enhancing instruction.
Hawkins said he plans to add an AP math course to the high school curriculum next year and another AP computer class and AP science class the following year with some of the grant money.