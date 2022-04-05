Louisiana Eats! author, host Poppy Tooker to visit Livingston Library
Author, culinary activist, radio and television personality and cooking instructor Poppy Tooker is set to visit Livingston Parish Library for a special presentation at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Tooker is a native New Orleanian who has spent her life immersed in the vibrant colors and flavors of her state. Tooker’s NPR-affiliated radio show and podcast, Louisiana Eats!, carries her message statewide and beyond.
Patrons interested in attending this free event should register by visiting the Library’s website at www.mylpl.info or contacting the Library at (225) 686-4100. A member of the library staff will be able to assist and provide more details about the event.
Moore at the library:
- All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed April 15 for Good Friday and April 17 for Easter.
- Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop prereading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies — age 2): at 10:30 a.m. Every Monday
- Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and the IRS, the LPL is once again offering free tax prep for participants with low to moderate income for 2021. Bring your tax documents along with a photo ID. You’ll also need a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse, and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Visit www.mylpl.info/taxes for information on how to register and to view the tax prep schedule. For dates and locations, call the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
- Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Come wiggle and groove with the library staff at 10:30 a.m. April 8 for a Wiggle Worms: Music and Movement session. Call Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
- "Clifford the Big Red Dog" movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. April 8 outdoors. Popcorn and drinks provided. Bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Stocked pond provides fishing opportunity
Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
Walker has partnered with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to host a Get Out and Fish Event. Staff will be available for casting instructions, and the park's pond will be freshly stocked with catfish. Don't have a pole? No worries; loaner rods will be available.
The city's farmers market will be held during the same time by the fishing pond.
First Baptist Church plans Easter family event
Make sure to mark your calendars for First Baptist Church of Denham Springs' Easter Family Event at 4 p.m., Sunday, April 10, at the church. The event will include the church's largest Easter Egg Hunt ever.