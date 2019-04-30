A 27-year-old Livingston Parish man died early Tuesday in a one-car rollover crash in Independence, authorities said.
Michael "Dwight" Hoyt was driving southbound on U.S. 51 north of La. Highway 40 around 3 a.m. when his truck veered off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.
The impact caused the 2000 Toyota pickup to roll several times before coming to a rest. The driver was pronounced dead on scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office.
Hoyt was not wearing a seatbelt, authorities said. There was no indication of impairment, and blood tests are pending.