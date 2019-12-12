Longtime French Settlement Mayor Toni Guitrau has resigned, announcing her departure through an end of year letter to residents sent Wednesday.
Guitrau had been the village’s Mayor since 2004 and had been with the town long before that as the clerk since 1995.
She announced her resignation, effective Friday, in a “State of the Village of French Settlement” letter outlining the municipality’s accomplishments in 2019.
“I could go on and on about this town and the people I so love, but in closing, it is with much regret that I submit my retirement/resignation,” the letter reads in part.
Guitrau said she has sent an official letter of resignation to the Secretary of State. The resignation will not require an election, she said, but the board of aldermen will need to appoint a mayor for the remaining 12 months of Guitrau’s current term.
Her letter to residents largely centered on accomplishments for the town in 2019, including the use of FEMA funds after the 2016 flood to recoup and renovate the municipal building and police station. Further grants in 2020 are expected to fund a playground and natural gas generators to keep the town operating in future power outages.
She said she believes the 2020 census will elevate the village to the “Town of French Settlement” as it will likely reach a population of more than 1,200, which reaches the cutoff for a new designation. If so, that change would call for five aldermen instead of the current three to carry on town business.
"Together, we overcame great diversity, the devastation of multiple hurricanes, floods and other storms," Guitrau wrote in the letter. "And together, we have grown and have much to celebrate."