DENHAM SPRINGS — About 75 junior high school music enthusiasts representing three schools spent a week of July honing their musical skills as part of the annual Juban Parc Middle School Band Camp.
Abby South, Ryan Benoit and Rebecca Gambino, band directors at Juban Parc, Denham Springs and Southside junior high schools, respectively, were unanimous in stating that the annual band assembly is a time of bonding with their students and enjoying the pleasure that comes with creating music.
The students will enter seventh and eighth grades in August.
“This is a very special time for us," South said. "We started the band camp five years ago, and it has proved to be a very positive experience for the students who choose to attend. The band camp brings together student musicians who form new friendships. Ultimately, those who persevere will be playing together at Denham Springs High School, because our three schools are feeders for Denham Springs High. It’s great that they can come together at this stage in their music development and learn to work together.”
“The students make friendships at summer camp … friendships that might last a life time," Benoit said. "They also have the opportunity to work with visiting band directors and learn something new from them. It’s a chance to expand on what they have learned during the past year, even as they prepare for the new school year.”
Gambino said the summer camp is an extension of what the band directors are seeking to instill during the regular school year. Camp gives the directors more time to work with the individual students, she said.
“I have about 120 students in band in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. We accept everyone who wants to be in the band. Anyone who wants to can sign up for my class, and it’s a real challenge to teach that many. But it’s a great job and I love working with these young students,” she said.
The three band directors, who have a combined 66 years of teaching experience in the field of music, all expressed respect for their students.
Asked how she gets through a day mentoring her approximately 195 students during a typical school year, South laughs. “Sometimes I am teaching five students how to play five different instruments at the same time. But you learn to deal with it. You have to make music with the students. Watching the young musicians grow is reward in itself,” she said.
Benoit said each student is different and each brings certain skills and limitations.
“What makes this job so special is seeing how these students start out not knowing much about making music and just watching them catch on," he said. "By Thanksgiving, I am ready to hold a concert … that’s how fast we can get a band to work together. We have four concerts a year, and the students just love it.”
Benoit said welcoming newcomers to the band is an especially interesting process.
“Many beginners don’t even know what instruments they want to play, and some of them can’t even say the name of an instrument properly. … For some, making music comes naturally, but anyone can learn to play an instrument,” he said.
The directors emphasize that playing in a band requires teamwork and that all the members have to cooperate to create good music. One of the important reasons for hosting the summer band camp is to afford students the opportunity to work together.
All three directors said they are blessed to have volunteer college students from LSU and Southeastern Louisiana University to assist them during the school year.
A day at band camp starts at 8:30 a.m. and doesn’t end until 4 p.m. The mornings are dedicated to rehearsals and instruction and more music after lunch. Meals were provided this summer by the Livingston Parish School System, and camp participants paid a nominal fee for snacks, T-shirts, printed music and funding for the visiting directors.
For Gambino and her students, these remain special times. Southside Middle School, inundated in August 2016, is still housed in temporary buildings on the Juban Parc School campus. She said that the faculty still does not know when it might be able to return to its own campus.
Benoit said that even though Denham Springs Junior High is now operating on its own campus, repairs at the school continue. Both said the inconveniences haven’t stopped them from accomplishing their mission — to introduce young students to the joy of making music in a band.