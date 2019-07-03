For some, the summer is a chance to get away to the beach or simply take it easy around the house.
For others, it is a great time to cast a line in the water.
They don't often get the headlines enjoyed by classmates who star in football or basketball, but several young bass anglers who represent Livingston Parish schools continue to compete at the highest levels their sport has to offer.
"Older people who talk to us say they wish they'd have had this when they were in high school," Live Oak's Tyler Jordan said.
High school bass fishing includes two teammates in a boat with a captain (usually a friend or relative who must be 21 or older) serving in a supervising capacity. Schools are not limited to how many two-member teams can compete in one event.
One of Louisiana's favorite pastimes is a nontraditional high school sport. However, there has been a surge as of late.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association will add bass fishing as a trial sport during the 2019-20 school year, using Fishing League Worldwide to coordinate the program. Following four regional tournaments in March, the top teams in each region will meet in a state championship tournament April 3 on Cross Lake in Shreveport.
Nearly 200 schools are planning to participate.
First things first, Jordan and company have even bigger fish to fry: competing in the B.A.S.S. High School Championship, the sport's preeminent national high school event, Aug. 8-10 on Lake Kentucky in Paris, Tennessee.
The event drew 337 teams last year.
Jordan and Live Oak teammate Colby Badeaux will join three teams from Walker, Hanson Chaney and Bronson Beck; Peyton Matherne and Stephen James; and Mason and Luke Ferachi, in making the trek from Livingston Parish.
Clay Polk and Austin Sibley of French Settlement, after earning runner-up honors at the B.A.S.S. state meet in May, will also be competing.
Badeaux and Jordan qualified by winning the Eastern Open on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina over Mardi Gras weekend. They beat out 167 other teams for that title. The Chaney-Beck and Matherne-James teams achieved qualifying efforts on the B.A.S.S. state trail. The Ferachi brothers qualified based on their performance at the Bassmaster Wildcard last month.
Walker coach Jeremy Ferachi, the brothers' father, said Walker is the only school in the state with three teams headed to nationals.
"Living in south Louisiana, it's a natural thing for a lot of these kids," Jeremy Ferachi said of the sport's growing popularity. "Whether they are fortunate enough to have a boat or just fishing out of a pond in the backyard, it's something they grow up doing."
As the LHSAA jumps aboard, more and more high schools — and more and more students — have gone fishing.
Live Oak coach Warren "Fuzzy" Kemp said he will have 26 anglers on his roster this year. Walker has 26, too.
Jeremy Ferachi recalled the B.A.S.S. state tournament including only about 30 boats when Walker started its program five years ago. This past year, he said there were 250.
Jordan is involved in no other sports at Live Oak, but he chose fishing because, like so many Louisiana youngsters, it hit close to home.
"I just like to be on the water," he said. "And you're always happy when you catch something."
Walker's Jones making family move
Walker High coach Hannah Jones is leaving home.
After leading the Walker girls to a state semifinal berth as interim coach this past year, Jones is making a family move to the Lake Charles area with her husband, Timothy, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Jones said she and her husband learned in February he would be transferred.
"We're taking it as a new adventure," Jones said. "One chapter is closing and another is now open."
Jones grew up in Walker and starred in basketball for the Lady Cats. She returned to her alma mater following a collegiate playing career at Arkansas-Little Rock. At Walker, she coached track and field as well as basketball.
Prior to the 2018-19 season, Walker promoted Jones from assistant coach when head coach Korey Arnold received a one-year suspension from the LHSAA for recruiting violations. Jones helped Walker to a District 4-5A championship. The Lady Cats were knocked out of the playoffs by Denham Springs after advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Jones said she has accepted a job coaching basketball, volleyball and tack at a Calcasieu Parish middle school.
All-district baseball and softball
Coach of the Year Hali Fletcher and pitcher Lainee Bailey gave state semifinalist Walker High a sweep of the top individual awards on the All-District 4-5A softball team.
Fletcher and Bailey, a freshman, played key roles in helping Walker to its first state tournament berth in 12 years.
Bailey was joined on the all-district first team by five Walker teammates: sophomore pitcher Haleigh Pourciau, freshman catcher Alayna Daigrepont, senior infielder Laynie Jones, junior outfielder Savannah Stafford and freshman utility selection Ryann Schexnayder.
Senior catcher Brett Leiva, freshman infielder Shaun Leiva and sophomore outfielder Katie Vandermark represented Live Oak on the first team. Freshman pitcher Natalie Parker, junior infielder Paige Luquette and senior outfielder Rayne Minor represented Denham Springs.
In baseball, senior shortstop Cade Doughty, of Denham Springs, was named the MVP in 4-5A.
Teammates Tyler Evans, senior outfielder; Josh Preston, senior utility selection; and Dalton Diez, junior pitcher, joined Doughty on the first team. Junior pitchers Cody King and Tanner Hall, of Walker, and sophomore first baseman Brant Smith, senior third baseman Lane Hutchinson and senior utility selection Sal Palermo, of Live Oak, were also part of the first team.
In 7-3A baseball, Albany senior second baseman Brock Bennett was named the district MVP.
Bennett was joined on the all-district first team by four Albany teammates: junior pitcher Micah Cleveland, senior pitcher Donovan Giamalva, junior third baseman Brock Bankston and junior outfielder Slade Bankston.
In 10-2A, Tim Beatty of Doyle was named the Coach of the Year. Doyle sophomore Tyson Stewart, an infielder, was named the district MVP.
Junior pitcher Brock Adams, sophomore infielder Braden Keen, senior outfielder Mason Davis, sophomore outfielder Logan Turner and sophomore utility selection Andrew Yuratich also represented Doyle on the first team. Senior pitcher Brice Fruge, junior infielder Jonas LeBourgeois, junior outfielder Gannon Allison and junior utility selection Roman Hodges, of French Settlement, also made first team. Junior pitcher Collin Hayden, sophomore outfielder Trent Fischer and senior utility seleciton Zac Wild represented Springfield.
Anthony Gregoire, of Maurepas, was named the Coach of the Year in 7-B. Senior catcher Hunter Dupuy was the district MVP.
Senior pitcher Chase Guitreau; senior infielders Cole Bovia and Trevor Bovia; and junior outfielder Aiden McCoy joined Dupuy as first-team selections from Maurepas. Senior pitcher Dustin Rushing, sophomore infielder Hunter Bordelon and senior utility selection Layne Sykes, of Holden, also made the list.
In 7-3A softball, Albany's Brittney Turney, junior pitcher; Rayanne Ridgell, senior catcher; Madison Knight, junior infielder; Abby Spring, junior infielder; Heather Degenhardt, senior outfielder; and Annalee Glamalva, junior utility selection, were on the all-district first team.
In 10-2A, Doyle outfielder Sydney Taylor and Springfield pitcher Kaylie Dorsey were named district co-MVPs.
Taylor, a senior, was joined on the all-district first team by six Doyle teammates: sophomore pitcher Marley Olivier, sophomore catcher Madison Diaville, sophomore infielder Elise Jones, senior infielder Gabby Lucia, senior designated hitter Kylie Merrell and freshman utility selection Kaitlyn Savant.
Junior infielder Tabitha Lobell, sophomore outfielder LaCristia Edwards and freshman utility selection ReNay Edwards joined Dorsey, a senior, as Springfield representatives on the first team. Senior infielder Peyton Clouatre, sophomore outfielder Blair Henderson and senior utility selection Jackie Crosby, of French Settlement were also honored.
Holden pitcher Olivia Lackie was named the MVP in 7-B.
Pitcher Emma Hutchinson, catcher Ashley Fogg, infielder Olivia Barnes, outfielder Gracie Duffy and utility selection Taylor Douglas, of Holden, joined Lackie on the first team. Pitcher McKenna Lessard, catcher Keegan Marchand, infielders Emma Gautreau and KK Vicknair, outfielder Sarah Crawford and utility selection Dru Banta represented Maurepas.