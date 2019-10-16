HAMMOND — Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students were chosen as members of the 2019 Homecoming queen and beau courts. The seven women and seven men reigned over homecoming festivities Oct. 7-12.
Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Alanna Arceneaux, of Bogalusa; Jessica Litolff, of Livingston; Aesha Magee, of Mount Hermon; Jordyn McKey, of Prairieville; Kayla Monlyn, of New Orleans; and Cailin Sampey, of Hammond; and junior Katie Gunther, of Mandeville.
Members of the beau court are seniors Keenan Austin, of Springfield; Cameron Duhon, of Baton Rouge; Matthew Matherne, of Amite; Celestin White Jr., of New Orleans; and Darius Woodfork, of Baton Rouge; and juniors Peyton Licciardi, of Ponchatoula; and Johnathan Zeringue, of Des Allemands.