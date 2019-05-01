Peoples Health is hosting free community events.
At 10:30 a.m. May 10, Carly Carrone will speak about Music Therapy at the Michael J. Kenney Recreation Center, 601 W. Coleman Ave., Hammond. Registration opens at 10 a.m.
Reservations must be made by Wednesday at (800) 561-4127 or peopleshealth.com/wellness. Seating is limited to 15.
At 10 a.m., May 13, Paige Hoffmeister will speak about Facebook 101 at the Michael J. Kenney Recreation Center, 601 W. Coleman Ave., Hammond. Registration is at 9:30 a.m.
Reservations must be made by May 10 at (800) 561-4127 or peopleshealth.com/wellness. Seating is limited to 15.
At 10:30 a.m., May 14, Jalyne Landry will speak about Couponing Secrets and Strategies at the Baker Senior Center, 3334 Jefferson Ave., Baker. Registration is at 10 a.m.
Reservations must be made by May 13 at (800) 561-4127 or peopleshealth.com/wellness. Seating is limited.
At 10:15 a.m., May 29, Ana will lead a Stretch and Tone class at PARDS, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs. Registration is at 9:45 a.m.
Reservations must be made by May 1327 at (800) 561-4127 or peopleshealth.com/wellness. Seating is limited.