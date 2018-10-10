Sept. 19
Sibley, Jessie: 28, 13705 Dot Lee Drive, Denham Springs, 12 counts pornography involving juveniles, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Foster, Freda Felicia: 31, 25179 D. Hutchinson Road, Holden, expired motor vehicle insurance, required equipment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Brodnax, Brock: 28, 15213 Bear Island Road, Maurepas, felony theft.
Norton, Brad Joseph: 51, 46176 Swallow Bayou Road, St. Amant, theft of utility service, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Guse,Richard: 38, Sims Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Richard, Johnny: 20, 620 N. Burton St., Greensburg, fugitive.
Jones, Deon M.: 36, 419 Louis St., Denham Springs, armed robbery, aggravated battery, simple burglary, two counts suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, improper display of temporary plate.
Cobbs, Curtis Deandre: 18, 807 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Denham Springs, purse snatching.
Higginbotham, Sean Wayne: 27, 30250 Carl Hodges Road, Holden, theft, simple burglary.
Patrick, Otha Jerome: 51, 30176 Kinchen Road, Albany, theft.
Allen, Tiffany D.: 22, 16104 Ruth Drive, Walker, two counts speeding, two counts safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Debate, Larry: 34, 18242 Beechwood St., Prairieville, speeding, deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest/receipt, fugitive.
White, Mika: 46, 40377 La. 42, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, fugitive.
Maryland, David E.: 57, 1364 Brown St., Walker, fugitive.
Sept. 20
Fleming, Kristen: 34, 3303 Lane Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Wainwright, Stephanie: 38, 749 Bret Drive, Demham Springs, theft, probation.
Jordan, Chris: 46, 31807 La. 1036, Holden, theft.
Burkins, Gerald: 48, 27340 La. 16, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Miller, William Blair: 37, 29980 Pine Drive, Apt. F, Albany, domestic abuse battery.
Henry, Casandra Brooke: 24, 23499 Country Manor Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
Chambliss, Thomas: 24, homeless, theft.
Lane, Steven: 31, 7775 Vincent Road, Lot 72, Denham Springs, aggravated arson, parish jail time.
Wallace, Jennifer: 44, 24745 West St., Springfield, fugitive.
Henningsen, Christopher M.: 33, 40155 Macedonia St., Hammond, fugitive.
Evans, Bryson Keith: 28, homeless, disturbing the peace, simple battery, simple assault, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Bergin, John E.: 44, 14006 Oakwood Lane, Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Roger, Dwaine: 28, 29930 Pine St., Holden, parole.
Brewer, Christopher: 29, 102 Quinn Road, Amite, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
Claverie, Scott: 39, 1293 N. River Road, Apt. 121, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Walker, Clayton A.: 35, 30734 Cane Market Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Mcneely, Howard Lane: 31, 10002 Little John Avenue, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mclean, Brendan L.: 24, 12903 Arnold Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, attempt/theft, speeding.
Sept. 21
Matthews, Russell: 55, 27176 Glascock Lane, Walker, resisting an officer, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, domestic abuse battery, simple assault.
Bureau, Dalacy: 36, 2011 Commerce Ave., Gonzales, driving on roadway lane for traffic, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration, taking contraband to from penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bergeron, Timothy Blake: 32, 59434 Durnin, Lacombe, probation.
Smith, Destiny Rose: 21, 14551 Salt Dome Road, Walker, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance, traffic bench warrant, theft, tail lamps, all drivers must secure license/emergency vehicle exception, driving on roadway lane for traffic, tail lamps.
Hart, Richard: 49, 16891 Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge, probation.
Stewart, Steven: 27, 12406 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, stop signs and yield signs, security required, false certificates.
Turbeville, Michael Glen: 29, 38040 Joe Lee Road,Walker, probation, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear.
Nelson, Timothy Josiah: 44, 27110 Lakeview Drive, Holden, probation administrative sanction.
Spier, Corey Giles: 29, 23650 Williams Lane, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, parole
Guidroz, Connie F.: 40, 16536 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs, evidence Of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, false certificates, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
York, David Allen: 33, 7711 Old Live Oak Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, parole.
Watts, Darius: 21, 6143 Parkcrest Court, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Wright, Angie Marie: 29, 30814 Lilac St., Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Dier, Austin Lane: 25, 30572 Fairway Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Ordoyne, Nicholas: 31, 1412 Lee Drive, Thibodaux, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things.
Lee, David Wayne: 66, 423 East St., Denham Springs, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors, driving left of center.
May, Carrie: 40, 29703 Magnolia St., Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Gaskins, Keith A.: 50, homeless, Port Allen, theft.
Jones, Donald: 4943 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Hardy, Mark A.: 39, 714 Magnolia St., Denham Springs, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Lee,Timothy: 52, 18029 La. 933, Prairieville, resisting an officer.
Mcgraw, David Wayne: 32, 7450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Smith, Eric: 17, 30178 Travis St., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Sept. 22
Bennett, Bradley James: 36, 12999 Galloway Gardens, Walker, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Chavis, Michael Lee: 42, 11076 Lovett Road, Baton Rouge, parole, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.
Blackmon, Candance: 61, 2180 Highway 59 Highway 13, Beeville, Texas, two counts simple burglary, criminal trespass.
Duhe, Christina Marie: 33, 14408 West David Road, Hammond, theft.
Duhe, Rachelle Marie: 38, 244 Chad B Baker St., Baker, theft.
Horn, Holly Leigh: 35, 19440 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Burkes, Karen: 51, 38667 Hess Road, Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, switched plate, registration certificates, failure to appear.
Evans, Donald Terry: 27, 9365 Meredith Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Sept. 23
Wallace, Fleet Hugh: 53, 20415 Uoft Road, Pride, no driver's license, proper equipment required on vehicles/unsafe vehicles, registration certificates, expired motor vehicle insurance, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Roddy, Diana: 36, 7717 Amite Springs, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Hasty, Jonathan Alton: 27, 31531 Linder Road, Denham Springs, false certificates, driving on roadway lane for traffic, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support, three counts speeding, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic bench warrant.
Wilson, Whitney Danielle: 30, 26483 Evangeline Trace, Denham Springs, theft.
Palisi, Antonio Thomas: 34, 10227 John Hollis Road, Hammon, violation of protective orders.
Sept. 24
Vicknair, Kenneth: 54, 22817 La. 22, Maurepas, probation, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Ramos, Victor: 32, 38200 La. 16, Denham Springs, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, driving while intoxicated.
Pourciau, Dakota: 18, 25235 Merchant Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle.
Blake, Deasia Shontrice: 20, 2258 A East Sycamore St., Alexandria, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Hawkins, Ashley: 36, 2324 Haymeadow Road, Bossier City, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Kieff, Jared: 21, 27 Millers Creek Lane, Slidel, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Whitten, Patrick: 44, 4408 Division, Metairie, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Wall, Beverly: 63, 35125 Berthelot Road, Walker, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, two counts manufacture, cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Woodworth, Zachary: 26, 32328 Mary Ann Way, Denham Springs, court remand.
Carrier, Mark: 57, 18143 Aydell Lane, French Settlement, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Perkins, Casey M.: 30, 17733 Florida Blvd., Holden, court remand.
Cardenas, Alisha: 20, 11257 Hummingbird Lane, Denham Springs, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Mcgraw, Logan: 27, 14038 Huntley Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, security required, felony theft, forgery.
Bienvenu, Blane J.: 55, 33845 Nature S Way, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Smith, Paige: 27, 25542 Traylor Lane, Springfield, violation of protective orders.
Knight, Kadijah: 24, 403 Louise St., Denham Springs, forgery.
Sept. 25
Henkel, Nathan D.: 40, 111 Rose St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
Gremillion, Steven: 27, 14923 Beaver Drive, Pride, battery of a dating partner, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
Cothern, Tracey: 55, 11034 Hummingbird Lane, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Aucoin, Shane David: 31, 17015 La. 42, French Settlement, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Street, William Douglas: 37, 30816 Burgess Road, Lot 82B, Walker, theft of a motor vehicle, theft.
Murrell, Jamie: 40, 2126 Linda Drive, Alexandria, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, expired motor vehicle insurance, monetary instrument abuse.
Burkins, Katelyn: 23, 27430 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Rush, James Matthew: 27, 32220 Stewart Drive, Denham Springs, parole.
Crotwell, Michael D.: 52, 10677 Fontenot Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, violation of protection orders.
Licciardi, Charles A.: 22, Sonya Drive, Albany, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, traffic bench warrant.
Mccallister, Billy: 29, 17536 Pitman Road, Livingston, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Armstrong,Gary: 40, 4038 Lassen Drive, Baton Rouge, cyberstalking.
Holland, Marsha: 40, 30133 Oak St., Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Presley, Benjamin: 26, 30346 Brandie Drive, Walker, speeding, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, attempt/simple burglary, disturbing the peace, two counts security required, simple criminal damage to property, reporting accidents, vehicle registration expired.
Lott, Myra Marie: 28, 9324 Randall Ave., Denham Springs, two counts theft, criminal trespass.
Cary, Matthew Donald: 30, 14740 Florida Blvd., Apt. 42, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Pooler, Charles: 57, 23391 Barnum Road, Springfield, simple assault.
Sept. 26
Holland, Nathan: 39, 30090 Meyer St., Apt. 14, Walker, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Thibodeaux, Blaine Michael: 32, 13174 Galloway Gardens Lane, Walker, three counts possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence in last 10 years, two counts illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, four counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, three counts possession of firearm/carry.concealed weapon by convicted felon, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
Cedotal, Jamie Lynn: 38, 8678 Chippeaw St., Denham Springs, failure to appear.
Miller, Brandon: 26, 14185 Lockhart Lane, Walker, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, tail lamps, driver must be licensed, driving while intoxicated.
Michelli, Anthony Paul: 22, 793 La. 27, Greensburg, three counts speeding.