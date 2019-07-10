ALBANY — Despite the title of the latest summer program offered for teenagers at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System, the meeting room is still intact. The title of that program, “Let’s Blow Things Up!,” proved to be confined to the four science experiment tables and did no harm to the facilities.
Fifteen teenagers gathered at the library June 27 to perform experiments with household items that produced some fizz and pop but proved to be quite benign. The teenagers enthusiastically followed the instructions of their mentor, Kellye Ray, youth coordinator for the Albany-Springfield Branch, as they proceeded to make a foaming fountain, elephant toothpaste, lava lamps and “slime.”
Ray said that the “Let’s Blow things Up!” program was a first for the library system. “We decided that our teenaged patrons would probably enjoy experimenting with household chemicals that cause seemingly strange reactions. The teens see these experiments on some television shows and they are eager to try them. Besides, this session should bring some interest in the sciences for these youngsters,” she said.
She reminded the teens that participation in the program counted toward earning a reading goal program badge. During the summer, the library system encourages teens to earn recognition for reading a certain number of books and participating in library activities.
All of the experiments involved common household chemicals and solutions and even some beverages and candies. Included in the list of ingredients used in the various exercises were Cokes, Mentos breath mints, baking soda, Alka Seltzer, hydrogen peroxide, food coloring, soap, yeast and other ingredients. Before the fun started, she explained to the participants that chemistry is an important part of everyday life and that learning how chemicals work is a worthwhile pursuit.
A series of videos were shown to the students before each experiment began.
In the first experiment, the group was challenged to learn which Coke product has the most CO2. Ray explained that the Mentos tabs contained microscopic indentations, “like little tiny moons with craters,” where gases were trapped. Those gases, when reacting with the carbonated liquid in the Cokes, caused instant foam to form in the bottle and shoot out the top like a mini volcano. Using a yardstick, the students measured how high the plume of foam rose from the bottle. For the curious, the Diet Coke created the most “fizz.”
The next experiment, creation of what is called “elephant toothpaste,” was more involved. Empty bottles were first filled with water. Yeast was added to a second, small cup of water and was dissolved. Liquid soap was then added to the bottle along with food coloring and the yeast mixture. The last step, the addition of hydrogen peroxide to the concoction, caused a rapid rush of a thick, foamy, colored mass to erupt from the mouth of the bottle. Ray encouraged the students to add more of the chemicals to the mixture to continue the experiment.
The session ended with creation of “slime,” a claylike concoction that young people seem to enjoy playing with. Glue, water and a Borax solution create the slime. Food coloring gives the globs of slime a distinctive hue.
Tyler Gomez, stretching his golden slime while smiling broadly, said that he enjoyed the session as he does other summer activities at the library designed for teenagers.
Ray pointed out that participation in library activities helps keep the minds of teenagers sharp during the summer break when they are away from the pursuit of learning at their respective schools. “That’s why we have these programs … it gives area teenagers something positive to do during the summer break and it helps broaden their learning experiences. The teens really seem to enjoy being with each other and taking part in the summer fun that we try to provide through the library,” she said.