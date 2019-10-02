HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation recently announced its 2019-2020 board of directors.
Dawn Cantrell, of Baton Rouge, a 1984 marketing graduate, will lead the board. This is her second year of a two-year term.
Three new members have joined, including vice president of Investment Advisors for Stirling Properties Barry “Beezie” Landry, of Hammond, a 2000 accounting graduate; Jared Riecke, of Covington, CEO of Riecke & Associates LLC; and Jonathan Wong, of Hammond, a 2002 business graduate, co-founder and team leader of Cate Street Seafood Station, The Boston Restaurant, and FitFam.
Returning Southeastern Foundation Board members include Thomas “Tom” Akers, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Marcia Barr, of Hammond, board secretary; Troy Broussard, of Prairieville; Barry Brown, of Frisco, Texas, past board chairman; Toby Cortez, of Ponchatoula; Stan Dameron, of Hammond, investment committee co-chairman; Helen Dufreche, of Hammond, philanthropy committee chairwoman; Marcia Galatas, of Houston; Jack Gautier, of Hammond; Bill Kingsmill, of Covington; Shelby P. LaSalle Jr., of Mandeville; Rodney LeBlanc, of Madisonville; Terri LeBlanc, of Baton Rouge; Wallace Lewis, of Hammond; Randy Moffett, of Covington; Marcus Naquin, of Hammond; Cynthia Nesser, of New Orleans, governance committee chairwoman; John Poteet, of Hammond; Mike Sharp, of Springfield, real estate committee chairman; Tony Volz, of Mandeville; and Robert Watkins, of Robert, treasurer.