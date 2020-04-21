Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents cited 12 people for alleged turkey hunting violations during the opening weekend of the 2020 turkey hunting season. Turkey season opened April 4.
People from the area agents cited on April 4 include: Jude Cambre, 46, of Denham Springs, and Joseph Gauthreaux, 52, of Baton Rouge, for hunting turkey over a baited area in East Baton Rouge Parish, a news release said.
According to the 2020 regulations, no person shall hunt or take turkeys by the aid of baiting or on or over a baited area. Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting area. Also, turkey hunters are required to possess Louisiana basic hunting and big game licenses and Louisiana wild turkey license and turkey tags.
Hunting turkeys over a baited area, hunting with an unplugged gun and taking over the limit of turkeys each brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Turkey hunting during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Not possessing a basic hunting license, big game license and wild turkey license each brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.