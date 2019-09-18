Three members of Girl Scout Troop 30004, a mutlilevel troop in the Ponchatoula area, earned their Bronze Award for building wooden nesting boxes to keep farm bunnies warm last winter. The Bronze Award is the highest award available for Girl Scout Juniors in grades four and five.
The Bronze Awardees Savannah Walters, Payten Roussel and Emma Spansel wanted to help The Day Farm after learning that many of the local facility's bunnies did not survive the winter months because it was using metal nesting boxes.
The girls made homemade dog treats to fund the construction and supplies for the wooden boxes, selling the treats at pet-friendly restaurants in the New Orleans area. Using used pallet wood — The Home Depot donated wood cutting services — the Girl Scouts were able to build two new nesting boxes.