DENHAM SPRINGS — An exhibit featuring the works of members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association signaled that the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Gallery has reopened on a limited basis after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus.
Creations by 10 artists are on display and can be viewed by small groups through the end of August at the gallery near the historic downtown area. Charlotte Reynolds, administrative assistant to the arts council’s board, said that groups of no more than four can visit the gallery to view the exhibit by contacting the center in advance. The gallery will open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
“We are taking every precaution we can to assure the safety of our visitors. We require that all who come to the gallery wear masks and we are sanitizing the facility after visits. We want to assure that we are safeguarding the health of the artists who are exhibiting as well as our visitors,” Reynolds said.
The Arts Council has been offering its traditional summer classes through Zoom, and Reynolds said that while a number of those classes have been finished, several more are still available for later this summer.
Visiting the gallery on Saturday, July 11, were artists Amber Hilbun and Pat Delk, who have several of their creations hanging in the gallery. Both said that art has been a major part of their lives almost since childhood.
Hilbun, who is vice-president of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association, said she started dabbling in art during grammar school, and her interest in art continued through high school. "Art has just always been a part of my life and I find that it is very therapeutic. It is something that I really enjoy.” She said that while her career has involved drawing plans for engineering and design projects, exercising her creativity through art remains an important aspect of her life.
Hilbun, a resident of Watson, works with oils, acrylics and water colors. One of her paintings on display at the exhibit depicts a magnolia in full bloom.
Her paintings have been shown at various exhibits in the region, and she said she has sold some of her works and has done some commission painting. Hilbun also teaches art class and gives both individual and class lessons. She has taught art classes at the Denham Springs gallery in the past. “Teaching art to children can be especially rewarding. Children show an interest in the visual arts when they are exposed to it and they can be very creative once they are shown some basics. They can come to learn that art can be an important part of their lives,” she said.
Delk, a veteran artist who said that while she had been interested in art from childhood, that she became serious about her craft when she was 32 years old. “I took art classes in high school, and I was always interested in art, but it was my late husband, Ronnie, who pushed me to seriously pursue my love of art. He saw me drawing at midnight one time, and he insisted that I take some art classes, and from that point on I guess I became an artist. He continued to support my art work as I really became involved,” she said.
Delk said that she finds, “peace of mind, fulfillment” in being creative. She works with water colors, pencil sketches, other mediums and has done commission work and portraits.
Hilbun calls Delk her mentor, and the two recently worked together to create an unusual and attractive depiction of a fish they call the “Glass Bass.” A picture of the fish was drawn onto a background and then was built up with paint to give a three dimensional effect. Small colored pieces of glass were added to give additional color, and the whole was encased in a thick, clear glaze giving the picture a shiny, almost mirror-like effect.
Both Delk and Hilbun said that the coronavirus pandemic has spurred an interest in arts and crafts. “Many people are sewing again … it started with making masks, and in some areas it’s hard to find cloth and elastic for making masks. If you go into craft stores you will notice that many craft materials are in short supply. With people having to stay home, they are turning to the creative arts,” Hilbun said.
At the same time, the duo said the coronavirus has had a somewhat negative impact on artists who are attempting to sell their works and to show them at exhibits. “We were not able to have a reception for this exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, and only a limited number of art lovers will get a chance to see the show because so many people are staying at home. But we will get through this. I look to see art reflecting the coronavirus being offered in the coming months and years. It happened after Hurricane Katrina and the floods we had in Livingston Parish back in 2016. Art has a way of reflecting life, and the pandemic will be part of art works in the future,” Delk said.
In addition to Delk and Hilbun, works by the following are also included in the exhibit: Mary Harris, Chris Jones, Lynne Jones, Joette LeBlanc, Sandra Middleton, Sharon Willard and Judy Gilmore.
The Arts Council will be offering a class for children, “Owls Art a Hoot to Draw,” via Zoom on Saturday, July 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. Reynolds said spots for that class are still available. A second class, Drawing and Shading a Contemporary Flower (Advanced), slated for July 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. is full, but if there are cancellations, other spots can be filled. For additional information, contact the Arts Council gallery.
The Arts Council is continuing to sell the book, “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish, “ which is a full-color book showcasing the art, history and recipes of current and former residents of the parish.
For more information call the arts council at (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org.